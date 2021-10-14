If you missed Prisoners of the Ghostland in theaters and can no longer bear the weight of your failure, there is some good news for you. Nicolas Cage’s self-proclaimed wildest movie ever made is coming to 4K, Blu-Ray, and DVD this November, so you can enjoy the wacky action-adventure thriller from the comfort of your living room.

Featuring Cage as a leather-clad post-apocalyptic cowboy-samurai fighting his way through a ghost-infested wasteland, Prisoners of the Ghostland attracted a lot of attention when it premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival. While critics pointed out how the film was not always coherent, they also praised the bloody spectacle from its insane set pieces.

In his review of Prisoners of the Ghostland, Collider’s very own Vinnie Mancuso says, “The weirdness of this movie is the point, and while you will feel lost navigating its story, there is some truly staggering imagery to stop and gawk at along the way.”

Directed by the acclaimed Japanese director, Sion Sono (Why Don’t You Play in Hell), the film was written by Aaron Hendry and Rexa Sixo Safai (Western Wonderland). The film stars Sofia Boutella (The Mummy), Nick Cassavetes (Face/Off), Bill Moseley (Texas Chainsaw Franchise), Tak Sakaguchi (Tokyo Tribe), and Yuzuka Nakaya (The Forest of Love). Joseph Trapanese (Tron: Legacy, The Raid: Redemption, The Greatest Showman) composed the original score.

The DVD, Blu-ray, and UHD/Blu-ray SteelBook release all include the bonus feature, The Making of Prisoners of the Ghostland. The DVD will be available for an SRP of $29.96, the Blu-ray for an SRP of $29.97 and the 4K UHD/Blu-ray SteelBook for an SRP of $35.97.

Prisoners of the Ghostland will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD/Blu-ray SteelBook on November 16. Check out the official box art and synopsis below:

In the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber (Cage) is sprung from jail by wealthy warlord The Governor (Moseley), whose adopted granddaughter Bernice (Boutella) has gone missing. The Governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for retrieving the runaway. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman—and his own path to redemption.

