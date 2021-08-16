All the way back in January, I got a chance to check out Sion Sono's Prisoners of the Ghostland, in which Nicolas Cage traverses a surreal postapocalyptic wasteland with bombs strapped to his balls, and have been screaming about it pretty much every day since. So we are thrilled the film finally got a release date for September 17, and doubly thrilled to exclusively bring you 12 new images and a poster that tease this gorgeous, gonzo genre mashup.

An unholy mix of Mad Max: Fury Road and Yojimbo with a heaping, horrific dose of Mandy thrown in for good measure, Prisoners of the Ghostland stars Cage as Hero, a nomad with a criminal past being held captive in the post-apocalypse villa, Samurai Town. (A Spaghetti Western saloon town populated with literal Samurai. It rules.) When the town's Mayor (genre favorite Bill Moseley) realizes his rebellious granddaughter, Bernise (Sofia Boutella) has gone missing, he enlists Hero to head out into the ghost-ridden wasteland beyond the city limits to find her. To ensure total cooperation and a timely delivery, the Mayor outfits Hero with a customized leather outfit, complete with bombs strapped to the neck, arms, and, yes, the testicles.

Sono (Why Don't You Play In Hell) directs from a script by Aaron Hendry and Rexa Sixo Safai (Western Wonderland). The film also features a score from Joseph Trapanese, composer on The Raid: Redemption and TRON: Legacy.

Check out the images and poster below. Prisoners of the Ghostland arrives in theaters and on VOD on September 17. Here is the official synopsis:

PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND is set in the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town where a ruthless bank robber (Cage) is sprung from jail by wealthy warlord The Governor (Moseley), whose adopted granddaughter Bernice (Boutella) has gone missing. The Governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for retrieving the runaway. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within three days, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman—and his own path to redemption.

