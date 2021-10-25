If you were hoping to catch Nicolas Cage in his latest wild thriller Prisoners of the Ghostland from the comfort of your home without having to order a physical copy, then you're in luck. AMC+ and Shudder will exclusively stream Cage's "wildest movie" starting later this November.

The film features Cage as a violent criminal clad in a leather suit filled with explosives armed to go off if he doesn't properly complete his mission of rescuing a runaway woman trapped in the Ghostland, a wasteland of outlaws, mutants, and, of course, ghosts. Set in the fictional Samurai Town, it moonlights as a Western where the cowboys also happen to be samurai, making for a bizarre aesthetic to add to an even more bizarre story.

Prisoners of the Ghostland also acts as the English language debut for award-winning Japanese director Sion Sono (Why Don't You Play in Hell) with Aaron Hendry and Rexa Sixo Safai (Western Wonderland) writing. Alongside Cage as the bank robber Hero, the film stars Sofia Boutella (The Mummy), Nick Cassavetes (Face/Off), Bill Moseley (Texas Chainsaw Franchise), Tak Sakaguchi (Tokyo Tribe), and Yuzuka Nakaya (The Forest of Love). The original score was created by Joseph Trapanese (The Raid: Redemption, The Greatest Showman).

Check out Cage's insane trip in Prisoners of the Ghostland starting on November 19 only on Shudder and AMC+.

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

Prisoners of the Ghostland is set in the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town where a ruthless bank robber (Cage) is sprung from jail by wealthy warlord The Governor (Moseley), whose adopted granddaughter Bernice (Boutella) has gone missing. The Governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for retrieving the runaway. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within three days, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman—and his own path to redemption.

