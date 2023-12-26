The Big Picture Nicolas Cage's performance in Prisoners of the Ghostland is wild and over-the-top, perfectly matching the film's eccentric style.

How does this sound: Nicolas Cage indignantly peddling an old orange bicycle while clad in a black leather jumpsuit? How about this: Nicolas Cage wearing an old football helmet and swinging around a katana attached to his arm? If that's not enough, try this: Nicolas Cage furiously giving a rousing speech at the top of his lungs to a rapt audience. For any other actor, these moments may all comprise a career-spanning montage of outrageous moments. For Cage, this is just Prisoners of the Ghostland. At this point, it should be obvious, and you can take it from Cage himself, Prisoners of the Ghostland is a pretty crazy movie. It's a post-apocalyptic Samurai-Western that comes from the director Sion Sono, an infamous Japanese auteur with an eye for madcap excess. What one might not expect, however, is how these two renegades combine their distinct sensibilities to actually say something. Underneath all the wild posturing and classic Cage conniptions is an artsy B-movie about letting go of the past. Still, in all its budget-friendly ambition, the movie quite often loses track of its own present.

Cage plays Hero, a man-with-no-name-type who is released from custody in Samurai Town, a locale that fuses the aesthetics of a classic Western with those of, well, a Samurai flick. It's a remarkable set, with Wild West iconography like a gold star on a sign above the Sherriff's Office being flanked by cherry blossoms and buildings with paper doors. The tyrannical patriarch of the town, known as The Governor (Bill Moseley), is releasing Hero on the condition that he retrieve a young woman named Bernice (Sofia Boutella) from the wilds to which she recently escaped. Bernice is from a group of young women The Governor calls his 'granddaughters', but who actually comprise his harem. Town denizens in kimonos and cowboy hats watch as The Governor parades a loincloth-clad Cage to the edge of town. Already, Prisoners has established a link between genres. The Western and the Samurai films are known to have a long history of influence on each other, and they both endeavor to understand national narratives through the myths that made them. As the film goes on, Sono begins to use this connection to deconstruct our relationship with the past, and Cage's performance elevates this throughline by heightening what could have been a standard exercise in action schlock to a grinning burlesque of our tendency to always look back.

For Nicolas Cage and Sion Sono, Style Is Substance

Cage has a way of taking over the films he stars in. His peculiar screen presence and all-out acting style tend to dominate, and Sono clearly knew this going into Prisoners of the Ghostland. As such, he knows just when to unleash the beast, but for the opening stretch of the film, Cage keeps it close to the vest. He is dressed in a special jumpsuit for his mission. The suit is outfitted with tech that imposes a time limit of five days for Hero to complete his mission. If Hero fails to return with Bernice in time, or if he considers harming her at any point, one of several bombs attached to the suit will go off. As previously stated, Sono knows how viewers are programmed to see Cage, and he uses that to the film's advantage. With any other actor, you might expect the bombs adorning Hero to be empty threats meant to heighten the stakes. With Cage in the suit, though, you just know those things are going off, lending the scene a perverse sense of dramatic irony and black humor.

Prisoners of the Ghostland is a rare kind of movie. It features an ostensibly conventionally structured narrative, but it self-contradicts and loses focus so often that it ceases to really make sense. Nonetheless, this is what makes the film rare, it is always engaging. Sono and Cage tag in and out regarding whose iconoclastic sensibility holds the viewer's attention. During the climactic battle in which Hero and Bernice revolt against The Governor to save Samurai Town, Hero ends up in a showdown with Yasujiro (Tak Sakaguchi), a samurai who serves The Governor. However, it was also just portrayed that Yasujiro had turned against the Governor, and was aiding in the revolt. Why do Hero and Yasujiro fight? Who could say, but they do, and it's cool. At this point, Hero has had his hand replaced with a katana blade, and while Cage has never been the most convincing in straight-faced action scenes, Tak Sakaguchi lends some credibility to the choreography and the moody shot composition is a wonderful spectacle.

"Prisoners of the Ghostland" May Be Cooky, but It's Totally Sincere

One could be forgiven for thinking that this movie is just a collection of excuses for zany and stylish scene ideas. Prisoners of the Ghostland may be that, but it isn't just that. One of the most confusing threads involves the Ghostland itself, a Mad Max-flavored cult-like settlement built around a giant clock. The Ghostland is cordoned off by a roving gang of disfigured mutants, a situation which took root when a prisoner transport bus collided with a vehicle carrying nuclear materials. It's also, apparently, frozen in time, though It's never made clear what this means. After Hero gives a rousing speech to the residents of the Ghostland, it seems like they will aid in the assault on Samurai Town. But they don't, it's just Hero and Bernice, and it's unclear why! The giant clock does explode afterward, though. It's a spectacular, if somewhat unintelligible scene. Maybe this is because of a flawed script, or an undisciplined editor, or even Sono himself. Or, maybe this is just the movie refusing to speak our language in favor of its own.

With a change in internal consistency, this film could have reached the late-career highs of Mandy (Panos Cosmatos), Pig (Michael Sarnoski), or the recent Dream Scenario (Kristoffer Borgli), but Prisoners of the Ghostland can be forgiven for skipping a few narrative beats in favor of its more ambitious stylistic project. While many of these moments struggle to make sense, Sono and Cage are two artists who thrive on a lack of sense to begin with. Like Hero, whose emotional arc sees him trying to outrun a past he's lost touch with, Sono tries to outrun the historical genre associations he has purposely implicated in his film. Cage provides the alley-oop, playing against the taciturn figure that was surely prepared for him in the script to breathe an inscrutable kind of vivacity into this cliché protagonist. The result may not be as lofty as a call for historical reckoning, but it can be read as a sort of artistic mission statement that unites Sono and Cage across national cinemas; one that calls on them, no matter their confines, to always look forward, and to always keep it crazy.

Prisoners of the Ghostland is available to stream on SHUDDER in the US.

Watch on Shudder