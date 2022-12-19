With 2023 just around the corner, it won't be too long before fans get to witness Nicolas Cage sink his teeth into the role of Dracula with the release of Universal's upcoming horror-comedy Renfield in April. With the film only a few months away, the actor recently offered more insight into his role as the iconic vampire in an exclusive with Empire Magazine, which teases a fun and colorful take on the character.

“When I got a sense of where McKay wanted to go, I realized the movie has a comedic, pop art attitude,” he told Empire. “So I thought: ‘This will be a pop-art Dracula.’ Warhol did a great black-on-black Dracula. This is in that Warhol vein.” With the enduring legacy of the character gracing the silver screen for over a hundred years, Cage also revealed that his take on Dracula would be drawing inspiration from the 1922 silent horror film Nosferatu, particularly from the physical performance of Count Orlok, the film's vampire.

“When Max Schreck does that [snaps his wrist and extends his fingers] and puffs into smoke, I was like, ‘What is that? Is it dance? What is he conveying there?’” he continued. "I said to Chris McKay that I really wanted to find a place to put that in Renfield. I haven’t seen the movie so I don’t know if they kept it, but I tried. It’s a largely studio picture so I wanted to play with: ‘What can I get away with here?’ If you’re playing Dracula, you have a lot of latitude.”

RELATED: 'Renfield': Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Renfield will take place in modern-day New Orleans and stars Nicholas Hoult as the titular servant to Cage's Dracula as he attempts to start a new life after falling in love with Rebecca Quincy, a traffic cop played by Awkwafina. With so many adaptations of the classic Bram Stoker novel, Renfield has the potential to stand out and bring some new life to the often-repeated story while also offering its own laughs and entertaining performances. Whether the movie will resonate remains to be seen, but with Cage attached to play one of the most iconic horror characters in both literature and film, the movie could serve as another memorable performance from the beloved actor.

Renfield will sink its teeth exclusively into theaters on April 12, 2023. Check out Collider's interview with Cage on his role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent below.