Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage is once again returning to the horror genre, boarding Longlegs from Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group. This latest stop in his bizarre career trajectory is described as a psychological thriller in the same vein as other classic Hollywood films, per Deadline. Cage not only will lead the film but also serve as a producer under his Saturn Films banner.

Plot details are unknown at this point, but Cage brings plenty of experience with the horror genre to the table. Since becoming a star through films like The Rock, Face/Off, and Leaving Las Vegas, the latter of which he won his Academy Award for, Cage has done just about whatever films he wants in this latter part of his career. Among the bizarre projects that he's starred in are a number of spookier films, including Prisoners of the Ghostland, Willy's Wonderland, and the H. P. Lovecraft adaptation Color Out of Space. His turn in Panos Cosmatos's colorful and gory Mandy, however, stands out as one of the best of his career, earning a Saturn nomination for his efforts.

Cage also comes into Longlegs off of two major, yet very different, successes in the form of the comedic and meta The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and the deeply dramatic Pig. He's also appeared in Butcher's Crossing which premiered at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, and will next be seen as the original vampire Dracula in the comedic horror Renfield next year.

Longlegs hails from Osgood Perkins who both writes and directs the film. He's experienced on both sides of the camera in the horror genre with his last experiences on-screen and in the director's seat coming under Jordan Peele. He had a brief appearance in the director's latest horror hit Nope and directed an episode of his Emmy-nominated The Twilight Zone reboot. Perkins was also behind the 2020 Brothers Grimm adaptation Gretel & Hansel starring Sophia Lillis.

Production Information for Longlegs

Joining Cage on the production end are a number of horror veterans including Dan Kagan (Significant Other), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Insidious), and Chris Ferguson (Child’s Play) alongside Caplan (The End We Start From). Executive producers include former Joker producer Cloth as well as La La Land's Fred Berger under Automatik. C2 Motion Picture Group is also producing and providing all the funding needed for the film.

Filming for Longlegs is set to begin sometime in 2023. For now, look below for an interview Collider conducted with Cage and other members of the cast and crew for Butcher's Crossing at TIFF.