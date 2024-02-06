The Big Picture Nicolas Cage wants to be in a Star Trek movie and has expressed his desire to join Starfleet.

Cage prefers Star Trek over Star Wars and appreciates the political and sociological aspects of science fiction.

The future of the Star Trek movie franchise is uncertain, but there are potential plans for a new prequel movie and Patrick Stewart has expressed interest in reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard.

With his extensive filmography, it's hard to think of a kind of movie Nicolas Cage hasn't been in, but there's one franchise that's still on his bucket list. The ever-busy star wants to be in a Star Trek movie. Screen Rant reports that Cage stated his desire to join Starfleet in an interview on the red carpet of the 51st Saturn Awards, which were held last weekend, with Cage winning Best Supporting Actor In a Film for his role as Dracula in last year's Renfield. The actor stated

"There were a couple of phone calls. I don’t know, I’d have to see a script. It would have to be something that I could really add my flavor to, have some pop and some spark. I wouldn’t want to just do anything, because I have so much love for the franchise. I want to be on the Enterprise. Ideally, I’d have to be on the Enterprise in some capacity. I don’t want to be floating in space outside! I want to be on the bridge, but they have to bring it to me."

Cage's affinity for the long-running franchise comes as no surprise. In an interview with Collider's Kevin Polowy last year, he said he'd prefer to be in Star Trek over Star Wars. Said Cage then, "I'm a Trekkie, man, I'm on the Enterprise. That's where I roll. I grew up watching William Shatner, I thought Chris Pine was terrific in the movies. I think the movies are outstanding. I like the political, the sociological -- to me, what science fiction is really all about and why it's such an important genre is that is really where you can really say whatever you want, however you feel, you put it on a different planet, you put it in a different time or in the future and you can – without people just jumping on you."

Will There Be Another 'Star Trek' Movie?

Close

Of course, in order for Cage to be in a Star Trek movie, there has to be another Star Trek movie, which looks like no sure thing at the moment. The franchise has thrived on TV lately, but its theatrical prospects are tenuous. 2016's Star Trek Beyond, which was a critical success, but a commercial disappointment, was the last cinematic installment of the franchise - and the eight-year gap that separates it from the present is now longer than any gap between Star Trek movies since the Enterprise first hit the big screen in 1979's Star Trek: The Motion Picture. There have been repeated attempts over the past few years to reunite the crew from 2009's Star Trek reboot, led by Pine's Captain Kirk, but none have managed to achieve escape velocity. There may still be hope, however. Last month, Paramount announced a new prequel movie is in the works, which will be directed by Andor's Toby Haynes, and Patrick Stewart has stated that he'd like to reprise the role of Jean-Luc Picard in a new movie, as well.

Although he may not be in a Star Trek movie yet, Cage has a busy slate of films to come. He can next be seen alongside Maika Monroe in Osgood Perkins' horror film Longlegs, which is due out this July. He is also set to star in the action-horror film Arcadian, and the psychological thriller The Surfer.

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Collider's Dream Scenario interview with Cage below.