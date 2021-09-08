Hot off his acclaimed performance in Pig, Nicolas Cage is picking up his six-shooter as he will now be the lead actor in the upcoming Western, The Old Way. Along with the previously announced Butcher's Crossing, this marks the first time the celebrated actor will be a part of a conventional Western with both of these entries into the genre shooting back-to-back in Montana.

Originally reported by Deadline, The Old Way follows a retired gunslinger named Colton Briggs (played by Cage) who has retired from that old and deadly life, now running a general store. When a gang of outlaws roll into town and murder his wife, he takes back up his holster and sidearm and sets out for revenge with a surprising partner: his 12-year-old daughter. The script for the film was written by Carl W. Lucas with Brett Donowho (Acts of Violence) taking up directing duties.

Cage told Deadline what it means to take his first step into the Western genre after being a fixture in film for so long:

"After 43 years in cinema, I’m only now being invited to the important and storied genre of the Western with both The Old Way and Butcher’s Crossing. Being born and raised in the West, this is another good match and long overdue. I’m excited and compelled by the complex characters of both Briggs and Miller, and to find new ground to play at 57 is indeed galvanizing.”

Director Donowho also provided a statement about how much of a privilege it is to work with Cage on his first Western. "It is both an honor and privilege to work with Nick on the first Western of his illustrious career,” Donowho said. “Cage not only epitomizes the character of Briggs, but he is also the consummate professional a director only dreams of working with to bring this enigmatic character to life. As a father of three daughters, I cannot wait to share this compelling story of a father and daughter and their emotional journey of discovery.”

There is no release date yet for The Old Way.

