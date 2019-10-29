Nicolas Cage Will Fight Through a Haunted Amusement Park in ‘Wally’s Wonderland’

0

Proving once again that he is the most unpredictable man in the history of the planet, Nicolas Cage will be fighting his way through an amusement park full of evil animatronic characters in Wally’s Wonderland. The film is set to be directed by Kevin Lewis (The Drop) from a screenplay by G.O. Parsons. Sharing producing credits are Cage himself, Grant Cramer (Lone Survivor), Jeremy Davis (The Street Racer), Danny Roth (Anti-Life), and Mike Nilon (Braven).

From the official press release:

Wally’s Wonderland has a dark secret and when THE JANITOR (Cage) is forced to spend the night in the twisted amusement park he is pulled into a living nightmare. As the threatening animatronic characters come to life, The Janitor has to fight his way from one monster to another to survive until morning and get out of the park.

The screenplay was highly ranked on the Blood List, a website that features the best unproduced genre screenplays out there. (Past Blood List scripts include the Oscar-winning Black Swan and the Chan-wook Park film Stoker.) It sounds a bit like the popular video game Five Nights at Freddy’s, or Night at the Museum if all of the exhibits were trying to murder Ben Stiller.

Director Lewis expressed his enthusiasm over Cage’s casting, saying, “For me, there was always one actor and one actor only who could make this movie work, and that actor is Nic Cage.” Lewis describes Wally’s Wonderland as “Pale Rider vs. Killer Klowns From Outer Space,” a comparison that is as mystifyingly intriguing as Cage himself. Does that mean Cage’s Janitor is an undead cowboy? Are the animatronic characters in Wally’s Wonderland secretly from space? We’ll have to wait and see.