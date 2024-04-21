Nicolas Cage was born into Hollywood royalty as Nicolas Coppola, grandson of Frances Ford Coppola. To avoid nepotism (and on-set The Godfather quotes directed at him), he changed his surname to Cage after a beloved comic character, Luke Cage. Cage credits James Dean in East of Eden as a pivotal influence, solidifying his decision to become an actor. The young performer set out to forge his own path, and in 1986, he starred opposite Kathleen Turner in the oddball comedy Peggy Sue Got Married, followed by the Coen Brothers' cult classic Raising Arizona.

Cage's breakthrough role was opposite Cher in Moonstruck, but after his Golden Globe-nominated performance, he had stranger projects on the horizon. The massive flop/cult classic Vampire's Kiss was followed by David Lynch's Wild at Heart, providing further evidence of Cage's diverse range and interests. The 90s featured a kaleidoscope of film roles ranging from mainstream dramas alongside legends like Shirley MacLaine to high-flying absurdist action flicks like The Rock, Con Air, and Face/Off. While some audience members can't make heads or tails of the actor's career choices, Cage's filmography stands alone in its singularity. He's made some weird art, but we've all benefited from the show.

10 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' (2022)

Directed by Tom Gormican

In the movie, Cage stars as a fictionalized version of himself, Nicolas "Nick" Cage, an actor with few prospects and a hefty debt. Nick's agent (Neil Patrick Harris) encourages him to take a private job in Mallorca. The $1 million job requires Nick to attend the birthday party of superfan and billionaire Javi Gutierrez (Pedro Pascal). Nick and Javi hit it off, but the sudden involvement of the CIA complicates their burgeoning bromance. Creepy wax figures, male bonding, and illegal arms dealers have never been so fun.

Cage repeatedly rejected the project, but personal correspondence from director Tom Gormican convinced him to reconsider. While The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent didn't fare well at the box office (it lost a million), critics enjoyed the film. Assisted by Pascal's innate likability, the duo charmed audiences with their exuberant enthusiasm and shared love of cinema. Cage is excellent in the over-the-top meta masterpiece, sadly missed by many. For Nick, the by-product of a lucrative gig was friendship (and government intervention), and for Cage fans, the weight of his massive talent is not only bearable, it's thoroughly entertaining.

9 'Dream Scenario' (2023)

Directed by Kristopher Borgli

In Dream Scenario, an ordinary middle-aged Professor, Paul Mathews (Cage), inexplicably begins to appear in strangers' dreams. Word-of-mouth reports of dream visits featuring a man matching Paul's description reach a fever pitch, ultimately alienating him from everyone he loves and the job he once cared about. Paul dreamed of recognition and acclaim among his peers, but as his creepy, benign presence turned into maniacal nightmare fuel, he became infamous.

Produced by A24 hitmaker Ari Aster, Dream Scenario was praised by critics for its innovative approach to the perils of fame while providing a balance of humor and surrealism. Rotten Tomatoes awarded the independent film with an impressive 92% fresh, and Cage was honored at the Golden Globes with a Best Actor nomination. Audiences join Paul on this erratic life roller coaster from unremarkable man to crowd favorite, then social pariah. Darker than Adaptation but equally enjoyable, the movie's inconceivable premise morphs into frightening plausibility. It's weird enough to make the list but mainstream enough for those willing to dream.

8 'Drive Angry' (2011)

Directed by Patrick Lussier

John Milton (Cage) steals Satan's gun (The Godkiller) and escapes from Hell. Milton is on a mission to rescue his late daughter's infant before a satanic cult in Louisiana ritualistically sacrifices it. The Accountant (William Fichtner), Satan's assistant, is tasked with returning Milton. Hot on Milton's tail, The Accountant possesses a magic coin that enables him to transform inanimate objects or disguise his human form. After "borrowing" a 69 Dodge Charger from Piper (Amber Heard), a waitress eager to flee her situation, the pair pursue the cult leader and kidnapper of his grandchild, Jonah King (Billy Burke). Vintage cars and undead ghouls collide in an unbelievable fire, metal, and flesh showdown.

Grindhouse gore and a vintage muscle car showcase are vital players in the lawless race to prevent the opening of a portal to Hell. Cage was displeased to learn that his eye couldn't be shot out in a previous film, Season of the Witch, so t'was with glee that his wish was granted in Drive Angry. The film premiered in 3D and was a box office failure, grossing only $41 million worldwide, though since its release, it has incurred a cult following. Critics applauded the effort and potential of the premise but, ultimately, thought the movie fell short of greatness with its gratuitous bloodshed. For fans of Cage, Drive Angry is another gloriously gonzo entry in the diverse actor's catalog.

7 'Mom and Dad' (2017)

Directed by Brian Taylor

Static replaces content on televisions around the U.S. containing subliminal messages urging parents to kill their children. Among the murderous parental units are husband and wife duo Brent (Cage) and Kendall (Selma Blair), previously unfulfilled in their lives but are reinvigorated by the sudden homicidal pivot. Together, they hunt their offspring, Carly (Anne Winters) and Joshua (Zachary Arthur), deploying every weapon within reach to get the job done. Their mission is further complicated by the arrival of Brent's parents, who've traveled to kill Brent. Carly's boyfriend, Damon, gallantly provides cover, but he is no match for relentless parents armed with a saws-all and carbon monoxide.

Mom and Dad is a fun horror romp in the spirit of The Purge; only these parents aren't limited to one day of murderous mayhem. Cage unleashes his usual righteous lunacy, but given the context, it makes sense. While the movie's premise starts with promise, the plot thins, and the hunt becomes tedious. Mom and Dad wasn't a box office success, as it failed to reach $1 million upon its release. However, Cage is Cagerific as a pool table-slaughtering-Hokey-Pokey-singing middle-aged father with renewed vigor. Copious amounts of blood, inventive methods to extinguish the lives of children, and an open-ended conclusion make the movie wild, weird, and highly entertaining. Not recommended for children.

6 'Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans' (2009)

Directed by Werner Herzog

After a prisoner rescue and subsequent back injury during Hurricane Katrina, Louisiana police sergeant Terence McDonagh (Cage) develops an addiction to painkillers. The merits of this "heroic" rescue are questionable. Still, the police department promoted him to lieutenant. His addiction advances to include other drugs, and the unhinged New Orleans officer uses his badge to procure more. As McDonagh sinks deeper into a seedy underbelly of drug dealers and gang collusion, a murder investigation and rising personal debts lead to an advantageous partnership and further promotion.

Werner Herzog's artistry made Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans a captivating viewing experience. Cage, employing pitch-perfect hysteria, added to the chaotic cacophony of civil (servant) disobedience. Cast members Eva Mendes, Jennifer Coolidge, and Alvin "Xzibit" Joiner offered support by committing various acts of deviant behavior. Once again, the movie was approximately $15 million shy of recovering its initial budget at the box office, but many critics praised Herzog's vision and broader message. The screenplay sometimes feels like B-movie material, and Cage adopts a sketchy accent, but it works. In his drug-induced state, he's visited by nonexistent reptiles and claims to witness the dancing soul of a dead man. Thankfully, fans don't have to acquaint themselves with McDonagh's "lucky crack pipe" to experience one of Cage's off-the-rails performances; popcorn will do.

5 'Mandy' (2018)

Directed by Panos Cosmatos

Red (Cage) and his girlfriend Mandy (Andrea Riseborogh) live off the grid in a remote wooded area circa 1983. Mandy, a cashier and artist, piques the interest of Jeremiah Sand (Linus Roache), leader of The Children of Dawn cult, a group of LSD-using, hallucinating, murderous motorcyclists. Sand orders the capture of Mandy, which results in her death. Red, who can't save Mandy from her fiery end, vows to avenge her and arms himself to the teeth with various primitive and unorthodox weapons. Through a psychedelic, bloody haze, Red battles the violent cult to the finish.

The poster and cover art for Mandy are reason enough to watch the revenge movie, but there are many others. Critics applauded director Panos Cosmatos' vision and praised Cage's performance as the anguished avenger. Rotten Tomatoes awarded the gory dreamscape a score of 90% fresh, and Esquire named Mandy one of the 25 best films of 2018. While Cage delivers somber moments of grief and sorrow, fans can expect explosive acts of unfettered violence and rage. Mandy is an unapologetic bloodbath. It's also a beautifully rendered callback to vintage horror films with a killer score by the late Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson.

4 'Deadfall' (1993)

Directed by Christopher Coppola

Directed and co-written by Cage's brother, Christopher Coppola, Deadfall is a movie about con artists leaning into their natural instincts. Amid a con gone awry, Joe Donan (Michael Biehn) accidentally kills his father, Mike (James Coburn), when he fires a gun previously thought to have been loaded with blanks. A distraught Joe attempts to con his uncle Lou (also Coburn) but is foiled and discovers his father is not only alive, he's double-crossing Joe. Eddie King (Cage), a small-time hustler employed by Lou, comes undone by Joe's evil deeds with a flourish of "F" words and wig-upstaging moments of madness, while Joe gives patricide another go.

Critics hated Deadfall, and actor Michael Biehn considers it the worst movie he's ever made. However, part of the "Cage Effect" derives from the actor's willingness to take characters/lines/performances further and deliver the unexpected. His character, Eddie, is a feral, wig-fitted prince of profanity in a non-stop, dialed-to-100 side show that demands to be seen. Though he only had about 40 minutes of screen time to make a statement, Cage hijacked the supposed plot and turned Deadfall into a zany cult classic featuring limitless lunacy legends are made of. The movie, marketed as a drama, is rendered an unrelenting comedy courtesy of the Copella family's resident wizard of weird, and it's splendid.

3 'The Wicker Man' (2006)

Directed by Neil LaBute

Edward Malus (Cage) is a police officer on a mission to recover the missing daughter of his ex-fiancee. Guided by his ex, Willow (Kate Beahan), Edward travels to a strange island primarily inhabited by a collective of neo-pagan females led by Sister Summersisle (Ellen Burstyn). Sister Summersisle and her devoted followers evade Edward's inquiries into the disappearance of Willow's daughter, Rowan, and lure him into a trap. The island's community economically relies on honey production, and their reserves have dwindled recently, requiring human sacrifice. Edward reveals game-changing information just as the clock runs out and the buzzer sounds.

2 'Willy's Wonderland' (2021)

Directed by Kevin Lewis

When a drifter's (Cage) car breaks down, he is rescued by a mechanic named Jed, who escorts him to Willy's Wonderland, an abandoned family restaurant and entertainment center. The owner of Willy's, Tex Macadoo (Ric Reitz), makes a deal with the drifter, offering to repair his car in exchange for working night shifts as a janitor at the restaurant. Chuck E. Cheese nightmare fuel arrives as possessed killer animatronics, thirsty for human blood. Liv (Emily Tosta), a local girl versed in Willy's secrets, tries and fails to burn the building to the ground and save the janitor. One by one, the deranged, former serial killers-turned-murderous animatronics featuring reptiles, a gorilla, and a knight meet their end at the agile hands of the mysterious drifter/janitor.

On paper, Willy's Wonderland was a bomb. For fans of Cage and anyone who's ever wanted to rid the world of creepy animatronics made for "child entertainment," it's a good time. Cage isn't assigned a name in the movie and doesn't require one. The audience is introduced to his character, a man of few words, followed by an understanding that he doesn't need to speak to administer a righteous demon animal beatdown. Expletives, gratuitous gore, and a teenage girl fluent in pyrotechnics come together in a mele weird enough to become a cult classic and Cage-y sufficient to secure a worthy spot on this list. Rumors of a sequel are just that, but fans of the unpredictable and versatile actor won't hesitate to buy tokens and form a line.

1 'Vampire's Kiss' (1988)

Directed by Robert Bierman

Peter Loew (Cage) is a literary agent who believes he's becoming a vampire after a (perceived) bite on the neck from a woman named Rachel (Jennifer Beals). Convinced of his transformation and rapidly losing touch with reality, Peter visits a therapist, Dr. Glaser (Elizabeth Ashley), to help him with this problem. His sessions with Dr. Glaser become increasingly alarming, though some encounters with the therapist are hallucinations.

Meanwhile, with mounting intensity and violence, Peter relentlessly belittles and chastises his secretary, Alva (María Conchita Alonso). When Peter's vampire fangs fail to develop, he dons a pair of plastic ones in their stead while dreaming of Rachel's return. His new identity as a vampire leads Peter into the mouth of madness, and Alva reaps just desserts.

Nine times out of ten, screaming the alphabet in your therapist's office is a cry for help. Consuming live cockroaches and berating innocent secretaries ("Am I getting through to you, ALVA?") also qualify. Joseph Minion, the movie's screenwriter, wrote the story amid depression due to a relationship with a woman he referred to as "toxic," inspiring Rachel, the vampire. Cage took Minion's vision with a grain of salt and added a truckload of bananas. In Vampire's Kiss, Cage took Gold in the Weird Olympics. From his obsessive preoccupation with files and filing protocol to the use of comically ridiculous plastic fangs, Cage went all in. Table jumping, maniacal tirades, unhinged nightclub shenanigans, and a bizarre attempt at an accent are ingredients in this cuckoo cocktail with a side of bar nuts. Viewers dare not look away for fear of missing a second of Cage's work in a wacky role he really sunk his teeth into.

Vampire's Kiss (1989) Release Date June 2, 1989 Director Robert Bierman Cast Nicolas Cage , MarÃ­a Conchita Alonso , Jennifer Beals , Kasi Lemmons , Bob Lujan , Elizabeth Ashley , Jessica Lundy , Marc Coppola Runtime 103 Minutes

