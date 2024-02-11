Nicolas Roeg was an English director who hit his creative peak in the 1970s. He started as a cinematographer before transitioning to directing with the Mick Jagger-starring Performance in 1970. From there, he quickly made a name for himself with his dark, violent narratives as well as his fragmented and disorienting visual style, including disruptive editing. His most well-known movies are his influential horror Don't Look Now, outback thriller Walkabout, and the Roald Dahl adaptation The Witches.

While not all of Roeg's movies were successful, there's no denying his bold and provocative approach to storytelling, especially for the time. Even if critics didn't always appreciate him, he influenced many directors that followed, including Danny Boyle, Steven Soderbergh, Christopher Nolan, and Edgar Wright. Not for nothing, Donald Sutherlandonce described Roeg as a "fearless visionary". These are the finest of his movies, ranked.

10 'Track 29'

Released: 1988

Image via Island Pictures

Linda Henry (Theresa Russell) is a depressed woman living in a small American town. She is still haunted by her pregnancy at age 15, after which she gave the baby up for adoption. She dreams of having another child but her husband (Christopher Lloyd) is more interested in his job, mistress, and model trains. Linda's life is shaken up after she meets a mysterious young man named Martin (Gary Oldman), who suggests that he is her long-lost son. Linda begins spending time with him, but he reveals himself to be manipulative, almost monstrous.

Track 29 is a movie that always keeps the viewer just a little off balance. The border between reality and delusion, in particular, is hazy. It's the kind of bleak story that may not be all that accessible to newcomers, but it's worth checking out for the loathsome, slimy performance from Oldman, then at the beginning of his career.

Watch on Criterion

9 'Eureka'

Released: 1983

Image via United Artist

Gene Hackman stars in this psychological drama as Jack McCann, a gold prospector who strikes it rich in the Canadian Yukon during the Klondike Gold Rush of the 1920s. His fortune brings him no peace of mind, however, as he becomes paranoid that his daughter (Theresa Russell) and her husband (Rutger Hauer) are attempting to exploit him. At the same time, a gangster (Mickey Rourke) seeks to seize control of Jack's Caribbean island for a casino.

Admittedly, this is something of an odd premise. Perhaps as a result, Eureka was a colossal box office bomb, grossing just $123,572 in the U.S. against an $11m budget. Nevertheless, the movie has its defenders. Danny Boyle, for example, declared it to be Hackman's all-time best performance. "He’s never better than he is in Eureka. If you can imagine a man who has everything and he just plays it as a guy who has nothing," Boyle said.

Watch on Tubi

8 'Two Deaths'

Released: 1995

Image via BBC films

Two Deaths is a dialogue-driven drama set in Romania in 1989, during a time of social turbulence. It unfolds in the home of a British doctor named Daniel (Michael Gambon), who gathers his friends together for a dinner party. During the meal, he discusses his life and past, making shocking revelations about his relationship with his housekeeper Ana (Sônia Braga). He confesses that he has manipulated her for years, holding a particular secret over her involving a man she once loved. In the process, Daniel has essentially turned her into a slave.

His guests are shocked, but his radical candor encourages them to make intense confessions of their own. Themes of sex and power come up again and again, with parallels to the roiling political situation outside. It's the kind of movie that will leave many viewers scratching their heads and wondering what it was all for, but the legendary Gambon is always watchable

Close

Buy on Amazon

7 'Insignificance'

Released: 1985

Image via Palace Pictures

"As long as I keep thinking, I come to understand. That way, I might approach some truth." Adapted from a play by Terry Johnson, Insignificance imagines a chance meeting between four of the biggest names of the 1950s: Marilyn Monroe (Theresa Russell), Albert Einstein (Michael Emil), Joe DiMaggio (Gary Busey), and Senator Joseph McCarthy (Tony Curtis). They are gathered together one night in a New York City hotel room, where they engage in surprising conversations and learn that they are perhaps more alike than they think.

Insignificance is Roeg's statement on the nature of fame. He examines these figures, including flashbacks to their childhoods, to see why they wanted it and what it has done to them. Once again, this is the kind of movie that may feel like style over substance, or a collection of strong performances in search of a point. Nevertheless, clever writing and stellar acting carry this ambitious project over the finish line.

Watch on Criterion

6 'The Man Who Fell to Earth'

Released: 1976

Image via British Lion Films

This offbeat sci-fi is notable for being the first starring role for David Bowie, then already established as a musician. He plays Thomas Jerome Newton, an extraterrestrial who arrives on Earth with advanced technology to save his drought-ridden home planet. Posing as a human, Newton becomes a successful industrialist but is increasingly disconnected from humanity. Newton's alien identity becomes increasingly perilous as he grapples with human vices, particularly alcoholism, and faces scrutiny from the government.

The Man Who Fell to Earth is an erotic and emotionally charged work, with particularly intense scenes between Newton and his human lover Mary-Lou (Candy Clark). Roeg emphasizes it all the more with unconventional storytelling techniques, conjuring up a surreal and otherworldly atmosphere. As a result of these elements, the film quickly became a cult classic, influencing later movies like Jonathan Glazer's Under the Skin. Christopher Nolan has also said that Bowie's mesmerizing performance here led him to cast him as Nikola Tesla in The Prestige.

The Man Who Fell to Earth Release Date March 18, 1976 Director Nicolas Roeg Cast David Bowie , Rip Torn , Candy Clark , Buck Henry , Bernie Casey Runtime 138

Watch on Criterion

5 'Performance'

Released: 1970

Image via Warner Bros.

Performance was Roeg's feature debut, co-directed with Donald Cammell. It's an experimental crime film centering on Chas (James Fox), a London gangster who kills one of his friends (Anthony Valentine) in an altercation. Chas pretends to be a musician and hides out in the home of Turner (Mick Jagger), and his lovers. Turner is a reclusive former rock star who claims to be uninspired, having 'lost his demon'. Over time, Chas surprisingly finds a place in this odd environment. However, his criminal associates continue trying to track him down.

As with The Man Who Fell to Earth, Performance acquired a cult following. It's not hard to see why. This is an avant-garde affair, with obviously meta elements like the casting of Jagger alongside psychedelic visuals, a nonlinear narrative, and eclectic musical sequences. In particular, some commentators have viewed Performance's use of music as a forerunner to music videos.Quentin Tarantino, for example, called it "one of the best rock movies of all time".

Buy on Amazon

4 'The Witches'

Released: 1990

Image via Warner Bros.

The Witches is Roeg's adaptation of the classic children's book by Roald Dahl. The main character is a young boy named Luke (Jasen Fishers) who learns about a secret convention of witches while staying at a seaside hotel with his grandmother (Mai Zetterling). There, The Grand High Witch (Anjelica Huston) unveils her sinister plan to turn all children into mice by using a magical potion. It's up to Luke and his friends to thwart it.

Here, Roeg skillfully walks the knife edge between scary and too scary, serving up memorable special effects like the green vapor and, of course, The Grand High Witch's unsettling appearance. Huston's makeup took six hours to apply, including prosthetics and a mechanized claw. Some of the narrative deviations from the source material were controversial, but overall, fans embraced the film. Indeed, somewhat unusually for a Roeg film, The Witches received rave reviews from critics on release. However, Roald Dahl famously disliked it, calling the movie "utterly appalling".

The Witches Release Date February 16, 1990 Director Nicolas Roeg Cast Angelica Huston Runtime 91

Rent on Amazon

3 'Bad Timing: A Sensual Obsession'

Released:1980

Image via Rank Film Distributors

"You tell the truth about a lie so beautifully." When Bad Timing begins, a young American woman in Vienna named Milena Flaherty (Theresa Russell) has just attempted suicide, and police inspector Netusil (Harvey Keitel) is trying to understand the situation. He starts interrogating those who know her. Through flashbacks, we learn about the incendiary affair between Milena and psychoanalyst Alex Linden (Art Garfunkel). The film slowly peels back the layers of their relationship, revealing neuroses, jealousy, and violence.

Fundamentally, Bad Timing is a bruising and suitably non-linear portrait of a dysfunctional romance. The film was polarizing on release, with some praising its boldness and experimental edge and others finding it to be insubstantial and in poor taste. Regardless, this is Roeg's editing at its most intricate, alongside one of his hardest-hitting storylines. Not to mention, the soundtrack may be the best out of his whole filmography, featuring stirring songs by Billie Holiday, Tom Waits, and the Who.

Watch on Criterion

2 'Don't Look Now'

Released: 1973

Image via Paramount

John (Donald Sutherland) and Laura Baxter (Julie Christie), a husband and wife from England, attempt to rebuild their lives in Venice after the tragic death of their daughter. However, there they are followed by strange, ominous occurrences. A self-proclaimed psychic (Hilary Mason) claims that the Baxters' deceased child is trying to contact them. A serial killer stalks the city, John begins to see people who should not be there, and he is haunted by a mysterious figure in red.

Don't Look Now marries thriller tropes with a psychologically sophisticated and sexually charged study of a couple. The story is complemented by striking images and rich symbolism. Plus, Roeg deploys his signature fragmentary editing style. The result is a horror movie about familial grief, whose DNA lingers on in films like Antichrist and Hereditary. Edgar Wright called it a "horror masterpiece", saying, "Colors, shapes, patterns, action and sound all merge to create a beautifully nightmarish palindrome."

Don't Look Now Release Date October 16, 1973 Director Nicolas Roeg Cast Julie Christie , Donald Sutherland Runtime 110

Watch on Fubo

1 'Walkabout'

Released: 1971

Image via 20th Century Fox

"Are we superheroes?" "I don't know. I hope so." Walkabout is essentially a survival movie set in the Australian wilderness. The story begins shockingly, as a distraught father (John Meillon) attempts to kill his two children before turning the gun on himself. The kids, a teenage girl (Jenny Agutter) and her younger brother (Luc Roeg) are left alone in the outback. They set out on a journey through this harsh and stunning landscape, where danger lurks around every corner. Eventually, they cross paths with an Aboriginal boy (David Gulpilil) who becomes their guide.

Narratively, Roeg plays with time in creative ways, and crafts some fantastic montage sequences. These visuals emphasize the themes of culture clash, communication, the tension between traditions and modernity, and the oneness of human nature.Roeg himself calledWalkabout "a simple story about life and being alive, not covered with sophistry but addressing the most basic human themes; birth, death, mutability".

Walkabout Release Date July 1, 1971 Director Nicolas Roeg Cast Jenny Agutter , David Gulpilil Runtime 100

Watch on Criterion

NEXT: The 10 Highest-Grossing Martin Scorsese Movies, Ranked