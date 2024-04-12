The Big Picture Lifetime's documentary on Nicole Brown Simpson will showcase her story from her perspective, honoring the victim.

The new series aims to focus on the victims, specifically Nicole Brown and hopefully Ron Goldman, rather than the court proceedings.

The documentary will involve at least 50 people close to Brown Simpson and is expected to air for two nights in June, providing possible closure for the families.

Nicole Brown Simpson will be the focal point of a new documentary series for Lifetime, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This reveal comes on the heels of the news that OJ Simpson died at 76 following a diagnosis of cancer. The former football player segued into acting in the ‘90s but is mainly remembered for the murder trial of the century. In 1994, Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were murdered at her home. Her ex-husband was implicated in the murder and a media frenzy followed the trial at the time. This will be depicted in the limited docuseries, The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson.

High-profile narratives such as Ryan Murphy’s The People vs. OJ Simpson have covered these events in the past. However, The Hollywood Reporter states that Lifetime’s documentary will honor the victim in a story from her perspective. Murphy’s venture focused on the court proceedings, while The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson seems to indicate it will focus on the person at the center of all this. An unprecedented number of at least 50 people close to Brown Simpson are involved in the documentary, including her family members. The two-night event is expected to air on Lifetime in June.

OJ Simpson's Fame Distracted From the Victims

Image via Shutterstock

Focusing on Brown Simpson – and hopefully Goldman as well – should have been accomplished a long time ago. The tragedy of these two people's murders has often been overshadowed because the court proceedings garnered so much attention. Lifetime will attempt to pull off this delicate story after the divisive Wendy Williams documentary. Simpson was quickly arrested for the crime because of evidence at the scene and motive. He and his former wife had a tumultuous relationship which had recorded examples of domestic abuse. Simpson became the primary suspect in the case because of this and due to the blood-stained glove found on the property.

Media attention around the events increased after Simpson did not turn himself in following the filing of the murder charges. This resulted in the famed low-speed chase in Simpson’s white Bronco before he was brought in. All of these facts take away from the narrative that is central to the case — the actual murder. Simpson’s fame and the details of the case overshadowed the fact that two people were senselessly killed. It should be noted that there were many extenuating circumstances in this nuanced case. The trial was close to the Rodney King riots and the LAPD was known for planting evidence. Films such as OJ: Made In America depicts the specifics of race and fame surrounding the figure. However, the result of the case meant that the families of the victims would not get a cut-and-dry answer about what happened to Brown Simpson and Goldman.

Simpson was ultimately acquitted of the crime, meaning that there was no real sense of justice for the families. Simpson has been found guilty in a court of public opinion, but a new documentary may give the families a sense of closure they have been missing for the past three decades. The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson has no secure release date but will air for two nights on Lifetime.