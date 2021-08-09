Netflix has announced a new comedy special from Nicole Byer, the Emmy nominated host of Nailed It!. The untitled special will be Byer’s first hour-long comedy special with Netflix, although she already brought many laughs to the streaming giant through her unusual cooking show.

In Nailed It!, three amateur bakers compete to copy a professional cake the best they can, with a cash prize waiting for the best reproduction — or at least the least embarrassing one. As every competitor is an amateur and the professional cakes are usually gorgeous, the result is often monstrosities filled with sugar and broken dreams. The cherry on top of the show is Byer’s good humor, which deservingly made her the first black woman ever to be nominated in the category of Outstanding Host for A Reality or Competition Program. Nailed It! was also nominated twice for Outstanding Competition Program.

Byer is also the host of several podcasts, including the "Why Won't You Date Me?" podcast, as well as "Newcomers," Best Friends," and "Drag Her." In addition to hosting Nailed It!, Byer also co-hosts Wipeout, and will soon star on the NBC series, Grand Crew.

Having an hour-long comedy special is another step in Byrne’s successful career, and the comedian is excited to get more space on the platform to show off her talent. Commenting on the announcement, Byer said, “I’m so fucking excited to do this. I’m so grateful that Netflix is giving me a nice lil platform to have some fun tee hee hee.”

The special will be shot at the Gramercy Theatre in New York on September 5.

Nailed It! returns for its sixth season on September 15, exclusively on Netflix. Byrne’s special will debut later this year, but Netflix has not disclosed a release date yet.

