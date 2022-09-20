One of this year's Halloween treats is a Comedy Central Original, dropping early this October, reports Deadline. The new supernatural comedy, titled Cursed Friends, imagines what would happen if that harmless game of M.A.S.H. you played with your friends in school really did predict your future. Leading the ensemble cast are Nicole Byer, Harvey Guillén, Jessica Lowe and Andrew Lewis Caldwell.

In this Comedy Central Original, writers Aaron and Will Eisenberg ask what would happen if a group of friends woke up to find a childhood game they played together changed their lives 20 years later. In their first feature length screenplay, Cursed Friends follows a group of 30-something year-old friends who reunite on Halloween Eve. After a long night of drinking and catching up, they each wake up to find that a game of M.A.S.H. (Mansion, Apartment, Shack, House) that they played back in 2002 has actually come true. All of the heinous predictions they inflicted on one another in their teens are now coming true in "hilarious and disturbing ways." From having 100 kids with the loser at their high school, to a cult leader, to marrying Joey Fatone from NSYNC, the friends will have to come together once more to escape their fates.

Byer is an actress and writer best known for her role in the comedy series *Loosely Exactly Nicole. Other credits include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, A Black Lady Sketch Show and NBC's Grand Crew. Guillén is known for his role as Guillermo in What We Do in the Shadows, and provides vocal talents for Nightwing in HBO Max's animated DC series Harley Quinn. Guillén has an upcoming role in the DCEU's Blue Beetle. Lowe plays Bambi in HBO Max's comedy series Minx and Lindy Lissons in The Righteous Gemstones, and Caldwell played Jude in The Matrix Resurrections, as well as a recurring role in Henry Danger.

Image via Netflix

Along with the leading cast, Cursed Friends will also star the actual NSYNC boy band member Fatone, Nicole Richie, Kathy Griffin, James Austin Johnson, Nikki Glaser, Ken Marino and Rob Riggle, as well as an appearance by Will Arnett. The production is director Laura Murphy's (Awkwafina is Nora from Queens) first feature-length debut. The movie is executive produced by Arnett's Electric Avenue with Marc Forman and Evan Thompson, Artists First's Joel Zadak and Peter Principato, Propagate's Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Isabel San Vargas and Drew Buckley, and MTV Entertainment Studios' Ari Pearce and Andrew Lutin.

Cursed Friends premieres on Comedy Central on October 8.