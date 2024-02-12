The Big Picture Nicole Byer is a multi-talented performer who excels in various mediums, including stand-up comedy, acting, hosting reality shows, and podcasting.

Her vulnerability and willingness to share personal stories make her comedy relatable and fun.

Nicole Byer is performing at Just for Laughs in Vancouver at the Vogue Theater Friday, February 16 at 9:30pm

Nicole Byer has a lot to say, and isn’t afraid to say any of it. The Emmy-nominated performer is completely uninhibited in every medium of her work, which has not only enabled her to connect with audiences as a stand-up comedian, but also as an actress, author, reality competition show host, and podcaster. Byer, who got her start in the comedy world as part of the Upright Citizens Brigade, used comedy at first to cope with and escape from the loss of her parents (her mother died when she was 16, and her father when she was 21). She then started stand-up comedy, in addition to performing in sketches and improvising, and hasn’t looked back — or slowed down.

In 2021, Netflix released Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo), her first full-length special, which also earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. She also hosts the hit reality baking competition show Nailed It!, Wipeout with John Cena, and four podcasts: Why Won’t You Date Me?, 90 Day Bae, Best Friends!, and Newcomers. Byer continues to build up her acting credits as well, having most recently starred in Thelma and The American Society of Magical Negroes, both of which had their premiere at 2024’s Sundance Film Festival.

During a one-on-one conversation with Collider ahead of her performance at Just for Laughs in Vancouver, Nicole Byer talked about being vulnerable in her work, her pre-show routine, and what she learned from the comedians that gave her a break early on.

Nicole Byer's Netflix Special Doesn't Hold Back

COLLIDER: If you had to go on a cross-country road trip with a comedian, that can’t be Lauren Lapkus or Sasheer Zamata, who would it be and why?

NICOLE BYER: Matteo Lane, because he’s one of my other best friends. (Laughs).

Did you know him when you were starting out?

BYER: When did I meet Matteo? Matteo was living with Sasheer and I was in L.A., so anytime I would go to New York to either work or visit, I would always end up at Sasheer’s and Matteo was there. I think that’s when I met him.

If someone didn’t know any of your stand-up, what’s the one joke you’d want them to hear first?

BYER: I don't know. I've never thought of it like that. I don't know. Like, my special to me is like my baby, so to dissect it feels a little weird. But maybe the Shake Shack bit at the end? That pretty much encapsulates… I mean, I don't know. I'm trying to think. (Laughs.) That's tough. That's really tough. The Shake Shack bit or the nurse bit from when I went to the hospital and I broke my leg.

Just for Laughs is a huge deal. How has it compared to other festivals that you've done?

BYER: I'm trying to think. I've done Montreal, Toronto, and I think another one? I think I've done Vancouver but I'm not sure. I've only done the festival, like, done done it once and it was very, very fun. The other times were like, flying in, doing a show, and then leaving. But I will say it's like one of the more fun festivals because there's more people. I've never been to a college reunion because I didn't go to college, but I envision it to be like a college reunion or a high school reunion because it's like everybody in comedy is at JFL. You can't walk down the street without running into a friend or someone you haven't seen in a minute and being like, “Oh my God, we should like, get a drink!” And it's not like the thing where it's like “We should get a drink” and then you don't get a drink. It's like, “Well, I'm going to see you later, so we will get that drink.” It’s fun to catch up with people and also like, do comedy.

Something that’s great about your comedy is that you’re very vulnerable and open and it just puts the audience at ease right away because you're so comfortable talking about yourself. Have you always been that way, or starting out were you more reserved?

BYER: I don't think I've ever been more reserved. I think I've always just been very comfortable telling people my business. Just because I don't think it's like an anomaly, I don't think it's like, “Oh, it's only me going through this.” If I tell this story, somebody in this audience is going to relate.

You were never nervous or hesitant with any stories?

BYER: No, I mean, I'll run some stuff like, if I have a question about it, I'll text somebody and be like, “This! Good or bad?” And if they're like, “Good” I'm like, “Great” and if they're like, “I don't know,” I'm like (Laughs) “Well, let me try it.”

When you were a kid, would people say, “Oh, you’re going to be a comedian,” or would people be surprised, knowing how you were growing up?

BYER: I don't think people were surprised. I don't know. I was loud, I talked a lot. Yeah, I don't think anyone's surprised. I think they're just like, “Yeah, that's Nicole.”

What's something about you that might surprise people, if they only know you through your comedy?

BYER: Something that might surprise people... that's a really hard question. Because it's like, I don't know — what would I say, "I like lasagna?” (Laughs) I don't know. (Laughs)

Well, lasagna’s good. You mentioned a couple of places in Canada, what’s your favorite city to perform in? Is there a place you always look forward to?

BYER: Every audience is kind of different, but I do love Portland. I love Austin, New York. I just like cities. I was just in Minneapolis and that was really fucking cool. Chicago has been really good to me. I'm at the point where people are coming to see me because they want to come to see me as opposed to, like, doing clubs where, like in the beginning of my career, people are just like coming to see whatever comedian’s there that weekend and it might be a hit or miss. (Laughs) So, yeah, I'm like, in a really nice space where people are, you know, spending their money to come see me. So most of my shows are just so fun because it's like people are fans. It's really fun to perform to people who are happy and excited to see you.

When do you feel like that shift happened?

BYER: It was a little over time, but then mostly right after Nailed It! came out, people were coming out to see me because of Nailed It!, and now I think people are pretty well versed in all the stuff I've done. It's a great mix of people who watched Nailed it!, listen to my podcasts or watched Grand Crew or, yeah, there's just a ton of stuff that I've done that they're like, “Oh, I know her from X,Y, and Z.”

My aunt, I found out last night, loves you.

BYER: (Laughs.)

Do you have a pre-show routine? Are you someone that needs to do the same thing before every show?

BYER: I don't have a pre-show routine, but I generally like having one cocktail. If there's fruit, I like to eat fruit, and then I'll go through my notebook and then be like, “Is there anything else I wanna add? Is there something I wanna cut? How am I feeling?” And then I will also listen to the audience when my opener is on just to see how they're responding to her.

Have you ever improvised something completely on stage, and then you’re like, “Oh, this is going to be in my act forevermore.”

BYER: Oh yeah. Most of my set is like that. I don't write it the way most people do. Very few of my jokes are written from top to bottom. Usually I just, like, go, “Oh, is this a funny idea?” And then I'll write a couple punch lines and then get on stage, talk, see if I could hit the punchlines, and then I record it, and then from there, I'll be like, “Oh, if I move this here, move that here, do that here, then I think it works,” and then I'll try it again. It usually takes me like, three or four times before it’s actually right. I kind of like seeing what works and doesn't work and then I'll improvise something.

What’s a bit of stand-up advice that you think would have benefited you greatly if you could tell your younger self?

BYER: Hm. That, you know, bombing isn't the end of the world and bombs are fine. Sometimes you just gotta sit in them and really enjoy yourself.

I'm sure you've learned a lot from bombs too.

BYER: No, I don't think I've ever learned anything from a bomb other than, like, some audiences hate you, and that's okay. Because you'll tell one joke and then it'll kill and then you'll tell that same joke, same cadence with the same words to a different audience and they're like, “Boo!” You can't question the whole thing and go, “Well, I guess I’ll throw away that joke.”

Nicole Byer Finds the Punchline First

Is there something that you always want to approach in your act that you don't know a funny way to attack it yet?

BYER: I don't think so. Normally what happens is I will write, I mean, in the Karen bit, I have a line that says, “Who do you go home to? Who loves you?” And I wrote that in my notebook. To me it was a funny idea to be like, “Ugly people.” (Laughs) But then I was like, “Well, you can't just talk about ugly people like that. That's not nice.” And it just sat in my notebook for a while and then I was like, “Oh, I could put this with the Karen thing.” So it's not like what I can't talk about or anything. I'll just come up with a line and then it doesn't work for anything really… it’s like losing things and then being like, “But I like this one line” and then trying to fit it into a different joke.

You wrote a book, you have podcasts, you're in movies, shows, stand-up. With your podcast, Newcomers, do you have a season that you really hated, like the topic you just wanted to get it over with? And are you enjoying Batman more than you thought?

BYER: You know, people really like Batman in a way that I don't necessarily understand. I do enjoy some of it, but it's probably not what you think. The Marvel episodes are pretty tough. I'm not a Marvel person. And it was so funny because one of our guests was like, “You're gonna love Avengers: Endgame. You're gonna be so impressed by Endgame.” And I was. I was like, “Wow, a lot of work went into this, a lot of Easter eggs and shit.” Then after we finished [the season of Newcomers], I think, like the new Guardians of the Galaxy came out, and I was like, “Oh, I should watch that,” and then I got halfway through and I was like, “I don't give a shit about this. (Laughs) I don't want this in my life.” And the same thing with the new Ant-Man movie. I was like, “Oh, yeah, I got to watch it,” and then I was like, “Wait, I actually don't. I'm not a Marvel person and that's ok.” But doing the podcast kind of gaslights me into going, “I love this!”

Did you like reality shows before Nailed It! and Wipeout and did your perspective on them change after hosting them?

BYER: I do like reality. RuPaul’s Drag Race is one of my favorite shows. I do love kids' baking challenges because there's nothing funnier than a child sad. My view hasn't really changed about them at all. Other than I don't feel like anybody prepares the contestants well, because, it's a lot of pressure, one. Two, there's so many cameras on you and that I think is like a weird thing to try to be natural with. I just try to make sure that everyone has a nice time and I talk to them and I'm like, “If anything is bad, let somebody know, if you're uncomfortable, let somebody know.” But my opinion hasn't changed. I think they're fun.

Acting Is What Nicole Byer Loves Most

You have two movies at Sundance. Are you hoping to act more or is that just something that you take as it comes along? Are you focusing on your acting career?

BYER: I would say yes, I am focusing on my acting career. Yeah, like I was on a show called Grand Crew for two seasons and hopefully this year I'll be on something else and hopefully I'll be in more movies and stuff. But yeah, acting is… it's the thing I like doing the most.

What was it like acting in the two Sundance projects?

BYER: Actually really fucking cool. I'm not an “offer only” gal. I audition for mostly everything I get. But The American Society of Magical Negroes was an offer and it was really cool and I got to sit down with the director and talk about tone and talk about this character, Dede. I don't want to give anything away, but it's a very grand part and it's really exciting and it's fun and it really, like, stands out. It was really fun. It was like, really, really cool. And then when I did ADR I got to see cuts of it and I was like, “Oh my God, this is incredible.” And he's like “Nicole, like, people love it.” It was just exciting. And then the other one was this movie Thelma which I, I just have like a very small part in it, but I got to work with Parker Posey, which was fucking incredible. It was just really, really fun and really cool and I got to meet June Squibb and she's, you know, an icon. I didn’t get to meet Richard Roundtree which is sad, but I get to share a credit with him which is fucking cool. Shaft! It’s just really incredible. Like, it's two really different movies that I think show off my range.

Conan O'Brien Has Nicole Byer's Back

Who are some comedians that you think people should look out for, and was there any comedian that gave you a little bit of a break early on?

BYER: A comedian I think you should look out for, there's this woman named Liz Barlow. She opens for me. I met her in DC. I asked for a local host and she was great. She's chill. She's funny. She's so fucking funny. And she's also a big Black woman and it's funny to me when people think she's me. (Laughs) So I've taken her on the road with me and she's fucking incredible. I love her so much. Paul Scheer has been really, really great to me. He produced this show with The Lonely Island called Party Over Here, which was a very short-lived sketch show. He’ll just throw me in projects that he's doing. I did this pilot with him. He’s really generous and nice and always thinks of me and that's really kind.

I love it whenever you’re with Conan O'Brien.

BYER: Oh yeah, Conan's great. Conan was my very first late-night appearance. I was the second guest. I think there's one segment or maybe a commercial, I don't remember. But right after I was done, he was like, “Come back any time you want. You're so funny.” And now my podcast is on his network. He's been really great to me. These white men have been so good to me.

