If you can’t get enough of Nicole Byer, well… you’re about to get a little more of her! The Nailed It! host has got herself another hosting gig: this time, she will be side by side with Taye Diggs in the upcoming Critics Choice TV Awards. While some of 2021’s best TV players fight for different prizes across the ceremony, Byer and Diggs will set the tone, make us laugh and conduct the ceremony in which will surely by a light and pleasant way.

Diggs is best known for his performance in musical film adaptations like Chicago and Rent. On TV, he was seen recently in the Grey's Anatomy spin-off series Private Practice and Fox's Empire. On Critics Choice, he is a household name: he is hosting the show for the fourth consecutive year, but he revealed he couldn’t be more excited to share the spotlight with one of TV’s most prominent comedians:

“Excited to be again hosting The Critics Choice Awards with Miss Nicole Byer. It’s always a fun time and Miss Byer is hilarious. Very much looking forward to it.”

Byer rose to prominence after standing out as host of Netflix's Nailed It!, a reality TV baking competition. She is also the host of Wipeout, an obstacle course competition reality TV series with John Cena. She recently hosted her own comedy special Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) at Netflix and is set to be a guest judge on the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race. The multi-tasker also had a lot of love to show for hosting Critics Choice Awards with Diggs, and revealed she’s looking forward to see… herself:

“Ooooh! What a nice treat, I am so excited to be hosting the Critics Choice Awards with Taye! Oh, the gowns, the stars, the attention… on me on a stage cohosting! I’m very excited for all of it.”

The Critics Choice TV Awards will see HBO’s hit show Sucession try to take home the prize in eight categories, including Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series (for Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong), and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (for J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook).

The Best Comedy Series competition is set to be a close one, with hugely popular 2021 series fighting for the prize, like Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, HBO’s Insecure, and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. The list also includes possible dark horses such as What We Do in The Shadows, The Other Two, and Reservation Dogs.

The Best Foreign Language Series award is also set to be a close one, with popular shows like Squid Game, Money Heist, and Lupin (all from Netflix) in the competition for the prize. The outlier of the list is Apple TV+’s Acapulco.

You can check out the full list of nominees at the Critics Choice Association website.

The CW and TBS will air (simultaneously) the Critics Choice TV Awards on January 9, between 7 and 10 PM ET.

