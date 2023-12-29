The Big Picture Nicole Franzel is a strong competitor physically and socially, strategically knowing when to win and when to step back.

Nicole Franzel is arguably the best player to ever compete on Big Brother. Nicole first walked into the famous house in 2014 when she competed in season 16 of the hit show. Being a super fan of Big Brother, she was there to win. Nicole ultimately came in seventh place that season, but her Big Brother career did not end there.

Two summers later, Nicole returned to the Big Brother house to compete in season 18. She, along with three other former housemates, returned to the game for a second chance at taking home the grand prize. This time around, Nicole did just that. During the season 18 finale, Nicole made history by becoming the first female player to ever win the show while sitting against a male player in the final two.

In 2020, Nicole returns yet again for the All-Stars season. She was one of two former winners competing to become the first-ever two-time winner of Big Brother, the other player being Ian Terry. Despite having a large target on her back from the start of the game, Nicole made it to the finale night for a second time. Unfortunately, her best ally, Cody Calafiore, blindsided her by choosing to bring Enzo Palumbo to the final two instead of her. Nicole ultimately came in third place. Most recently, she and Cody competed together for a third time during the brand-new spin-off show, Big Brother Reindeer Games. Nicole once again proved herself to be a strong competitor as she was crowned the first-ever winner of the holiday-themed competition. She's solidified herself as a top contender for the reality competition show.

Nicole Is A Strong Competitor Physically and Socially

Throughout all of her time competing on Big Brother, Nicole has proven herself to be a strong competitor time and time again. Nicole’s strongest game asset is that she knows when to win and when to take a step back and throw a competition. This tactic has proven to be very successful for her. If Nicole finds herself in a safe position in the game, she will avoid getting blood on her hands but purposely not winning competitions. On the other hand, if she feels her game may be in jeopardy, she will fight her heart out to win power and remain in the game.

Although many may argue that this is a weak game move, Nicole proved her strength during Big Brother Reindeer Games. Nine extremely strong Big Brother players entered the holiday-themed game, yet Nicole was the one to find herself victorious in the end. Not only did Nicole win competitions throughout the game, she beat some extremely strong male competitors in one-on-one competitions, such as season 19 winner Josh Martinez and season 23 winner Xavier Prather. She went head-to-head with Josh in a physical competition during which they fought for their lives in the game while holding onto a giant, swinging candy cane. In a nail-biting finish, both Nicole and Josh fell off the candy cane nearly at the same time; however, Josh hit the ground first, ultimately making Nicole the winner. Then, Xavier chose to compete against Nicole in the finale as he thought she would be an easy player to beat. In the grueling physical and mental competition, Nicole finished her puzzle first, eliminating Xavier and ultimately securing her spot in the final two.

Nicole's Strengths are Having Strong Allies in the Game

Aside from winning competitions, having a strong social game is an essential factor in succeeding in the Big Brother game. Nicole did just that in her four seasons of competing on the show. She always managed to become close allies with strong players in the game. These relationships she formed early on in the season helped her to play a more low-key game. The players she was aligning herself with would win competitions and keep Nicole safe, ultimately allowing her to be able to secretly throw competitions. Although some fans do not agree with this game strategy, it was without a doubt quite successful for Nicole in almost every season she competed in.

In her many years of competing on Big Brother, Nicole has also broken some records. In addition to being the first-ever female player to win against a male player in the final two, Nicole also holds the record for most days spent inside the Big Brother house. She has lived inside the famous house for a total of 255 days, not including the six days spent filming for and competing in the Big Brother Reindeer Games. Although there have been players who have competed in more seasons than her, such as Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina, Nicole has remained in the game longer than these players during her seasons. Therefore, she has spent more days inside the famous house than them. During her time on the All-Star season, Nicole became the second-ever female player to win one of the first two parts of the final Head of Household competition while competing against two male players. Additionally, Nicole is one of six Big Brother players who have made it to the final three two times.

There is no doubt that Nicole has mastered nearly all aspects of succeeding in the Big Brother game. She is an outgoing player who knows how to have a strong social game no matter who she finds herself living inside the house with. When things start to get serious, Nicole's game face comes on, and she knows how to compete both physically and mentally. Nicole has proven her strength against other players of the same physique, as well as male players with a larger and stronger physique, which are both very impressive. If this was not enough to prove that Nicole is the best female player to ever compete on Big Brother, all the impressive records she has broken on the show prove how legendary of a player she really is. Because Nicole loves the game so much and is truly so good at it, there is no doubt that she will return yet again sometime in the future if the opportunity arises.

