Nicole Kidman, Skarsgard Brothers in Talks to Star in Viking Revenge Film from Robert Eggers

0

Robert Eggers is a gifted director whose films, The Witch and The Lighthouse, aren’t for everyone. But regardless of how you feel about them, it’s impossible to deny the artistry in each film or the commitment of the performances. Eggers’ strength is in recreating a specific time and place, and it’s that very strength that should serve him well on his next project, which sources say will be a Viking revenge saga titled The Northman that is set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century.

Eggers has lined up quite a cast, as Oscar winner Nicole Kidman and siblings Alexander Skarsgård and Bill Skarsgård are in talks along with The Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy and The Lighthouse star Willem Dafoe. According to sources, Eggers co-wrote The Northman with Icelandic poet/novelist Sjón, and Lars Knudsen (The Witch) will produce the film, which is set up at New Regency, which co-financed The Lighthouse.

Eggers more or less launched Taylor-Joy’s career with The Witch, and nearly worked with her again on a Nosferatu remake that never came to fruition. The rising young actress also has Viking experience, having starred in a 2015 TV movie titled Viking Quest.

For Alexander Skarsgard and Kidman, The Northman will serve as a reunion for the two stars of Big Little Lies, which brought both actors Emmy and Golden Globe wins. Meanwhile, the Skarsgard brothers haven’t worked together since young Bill made his feature debut in the Swedish film White Water Fury all the way back in 2000. If only Eggers could find a role for their father, Stellan Skarsgård.

Bill Skarsgard recently played Pennywise in the It sequel, while Alexander is currently filming Josh Boone‘s adaptation of The Stand, in which he plays the villainous Randall Flagg. You can read more about that CBS All Access series by clicking here. And to read Gregory Ellwood‘s Cannes review of The Lighthouse, click here.