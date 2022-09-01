If you frequent any of your local AMC theaters, as I often do, there's a very good chance that you have seen (and, well, probably memorized) Nicole Kidman's now-iconic ad. The cinema-celebrating, ultra-quotable, one-minute promo features the Oscar-winning actress walking into a mysteriously-empty movie theater, complete with high heels, a snazzy gray suit, and a raincoat that disappears upon entry, as she is swept up in the beauty and glamour of the big screen experience. An expensive campaign to welcome moviegoers around the world back into the comfort of their local theaters, this extended AMC commercial serves as a warm comfort blanket before every screening, as a friendly reminder of why we love to go to the movies in the first place.

Unabashedly sentimental and cheesy though it might be, it's also a winning (and highly memeable) reminder of the majesty of the silver screen. And it makes sense that AMC is happy with how well-received it has been. In addition to renewing Kidman's AMC contract for another year, it's been announced that this celebratory advert is also slated to receive a surprise sequel.

Indeed, as Vanity Fair revealed, Nicole Kidman's heavily-seen AMC advertisement is getting a follow-up. The news came courtesy of Academy Award-nominated Captain Phillips screenwriter Billy Ray, who is responsible for the now-famous "Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this" line, to name only one of the many quotable sentences from this viral video. The writer-director revealed that AMC reached out to him recently, inquiring if he would write them another advertisement to continue this campaign. He has put pen to paper, and it should be filmed soon — if it hasn't been already. Here's what Ray said:

I got a text from the chairman of AMC about a month ago asking me if I would write the next one, and of course, the answer to that is yes. It’s already written.

Image via AMC

Scribed as a favor to Kidman, with whom Ray previously worked with in 2015's The Secret in their Eyes, which he wrote and directed, the ad's author has admittedly been blown away by the pop culture impact of this video. He claims that "nobody saw this coming, nobody," when it comes to its increasing awareness and popularity, and he's "very, very excited" for what's in store with this unexpected sequel.

As for what moviegoers can expect from this next installment, Ray has understandably stayed coy for the time being, but he claims that he knows better than to try to "top" what came before. With that said, it will be different than what we've seen time and time and time again at AMC theaters over this past year.

All I can tell you about it is we are not dumb enough to fly in the face of the one we’ve already done and try to top it. So it’s a very, very different approach that is a little bit of a wink to the one we’ve already done.

And, in case you might've been worried, this sequel will definitely feature Kidman once more. As Ray has noted, he's "not doing it without Nicole," as it simply wouldn't be the same without the celebrated actress.

Though the actress has been seen on the small screen nearly as frequently as she has appeared on the big screen of late, Kidman is unquestionably among our biggest A-list movie stars working today. It was quite a big deal when AMC got her to agree to appear in this expensive ad campaign, and it has paid off — and then some — in the months to follow. Hopefully, this forthcoming sequel ad doesn't besmirch the legacy of this ever-popular theater chain advertisement, but they always have a safe bet in the original.

Meanwhile, if you have somehow missed the original ad, or simply want to revisit it again in the comfort of your own home, you can watch it below. Though, admittedly, it's not the same as seeing it in theaters.