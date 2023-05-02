Nicole Kidman and AMC plan to make movies even better! During a recent interview with Variety, the company’s CEO, Adam Aron revealed that plans were in the works for a follow-up installment to the famed Kidman-hosted ad that we so know and love.

To refresh your memory, the imaginative commercial sees the Academy Award-winning actress stepping out of the rain and into the warm safety of an AMC theater. As she makes her way through a dystopian hallway and into the cinema, she spouts random sentences about the movie-going experience, sharing reasons behind why “we come to the movies.” Once inside the theater, she makes her way up the illuminated stairs, commenting on the “indescribable feeling we get when the lights begin to dim, and we go somewhere we’ve never been before.” Kidman smiles and chuckles as Jurassic World and Wonder Woman play on the screen in front of her, and relishes in that universal feeling that we all get as the combination of “dazzling images on a huge silver screen” makes us feel “reborn.”

Essentially, Kidman’s trip to the movies became a viral sensation with everyone from Saturday Night Live to Riverdale and even Chucky putting their own spin on the now iconic ad. While we’ve long known that Kidman would not only remain the spokesperson for the movie theater chain but that a sequel commercial would be on the way, Aron bolstered our hopes in his Variety interview.

Image via AMC

When Can We Expect the Next Nicole Kidman AMC Commercial?

The short of it is soon. In his statement, Aron said that audiences could expect to witness the magic of cinema alongside Kidman all over again “this year or next year.” As far as what direction they’ll take the next ad, Aron said, “One version has been written, but whether that’s the one we make or not, I don’t know. We’ll all see it together.” While we’re sure they were hoping to draw more people to their theaters with their Kidman-helmed ad, it’s unlikely that the theater chain knew how well fans would react — solidifying its place in pop culture. With this success in mind, Aron knows that they have big shoes to fill with the sequel adding, “We’ll try to live up to your expectations when the time comes.”

So don’t worry, Kidman and AMC will be back soon to remind you how great heartbreak feels “in a place like this.” Check out the original ad below.