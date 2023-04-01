Before seeing Scream 6 at my local AMC theater, I got the advertisement that’s played before every general screening at this chain’s various locations for the last two years. It’s that Nicole Kidman advertisement where this famous performer waltzes into an AMC and waxes poetic on the virtues of seeing films theatrically. Now, this was a jam-packed house of people all juiced up with excitement to see Ghostface slash people, not to mention there were lots of queers in the house (as evidenced by somebody yelling “yes, queen!” at the initial sight of Lucy Liu in a Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer). Naturally, then, this Nicole Kidman commercial went over like gangbusters, with people chanting along to the "heartbreak feels good in a place like this" line and engaging in rapturous applause when it was over.

It was such a gloriously fun experience, but also one that got me thinking…why does this Nicole Kidman AMC advertisement inspire so much passion in people? What is it about this commercial that’s gotten people to tattoo phrases from it on their bodies, learn every word of it by heart, and turn it into such a pop culture sensation that it got a shout-out during the 95th Academy Awards?

RELATED: New 'Riverdale' Season 7 Promo Parodies Nicole Kidman's AMC Commercial

The Power of Pre-Movie Bumpers like the Nicole Kidman AMC Ad

Image via AMC

If you go to the movie theater semi-frequently (or disturbingly regularly like me), you’re bound to have some traditions when you go there. Just like some sports fans can only sit in one seat when they’re watching the home team, so too must avid moviegoers have rituals they cling to. You can’t watch certain types of movies without also munching on a particular kind of candy, for example, or maybe you simply must always see entries in a specific franchise with a loved one that shares your passion for that saga. There’s a comfort in being able to rely on these fixtures of the theatrical experience. Oceans rise. Empires fall. But those boxes of Junior Mints, they’ll always be there.

The same goes for the entities that precede theatrical screenings at mainstream theaters. For some moviegoers, certain perennial trivia questions or “turn off your cell phone” M&M’s ads (like the “this is an envelope” one) have been viewed so many times you can’t help but look at them affectionately. They’re as much a part of the experience of going to the theater as sitting in a seat or having your feature brought to life through a projector. The same goes for that Nicole Kidman AMC ad, which has now run in AMC locations long enough to become intertwined with the very idea of going to the movies for many people.

The passion for Nicole Kidman’s AMC exploits borne out of routine is simultaneously nothing new and yet also unprecedented. On the one hand, pre-movie bumpers promoting the theater you’re in are nothing new and have often garnered affectionate fanbases. Most notably, the Let’s All Go to the Lobby promo from 1957 also became a pop culture phenomenon and, much like the Nicole Kidman AMC ad, featured its own easily memorizable dialogue that made it easy to mimic. Plus, the Let’s All Go to the Lobby animation was not confined to one theater chain, it played in big-screen locales across the country. That’s definitely a precursor to the kind of exposure Kidman’s AMC commercial got, playing before every screening of every movie at the most ubiquitous movie theater chain in the world.

However, Let’s All Go to the Lobby hit theaters nearly 70 years ago. Since then, there haven’t been a ton of pre-movie bumpers in theaters that have taken on such vibrant life as the Nicole Kidman ad. The unprecedented part of this commercial simply comes from the presence of the leading lady of Moulin Rouge! and Eyes Wide Shut. Fellow movie theater chain Cinemark has had tons of pre-movie ads over the years extolling the virtues of big-screen moviegoing that have become easily-quotable gags for regular attendees (like yours truly). However, it’s no wonder those commercials didn’t take off as viral phenomenon’s given that they were populated by unknown performers you’d expect to see in such videos. The dissonance of watching acclaimed dramatic performer Nicole Kidman uttering the words “AMC Theatres” and lending such gravitas to every word she says about this location…it’s a unique feat and a largely unprecedented one for pre-movie bumpers.

How the Nicole Kidman AMC Ad Became a Sensation

Image via AMC

One must also put on their cynical goggles when talking about this Nicole Kidman AMC bumper and note that the popularity of this advertisement is in large part simply due to AMC’s reach as a company. With so many theaters playing this, not to mention the company’s significant social media presence, it’s no surprise that AMC had enough promotional reach to turn a self-congratulatory commercial into a phenomenon. Granted, not every ad campaign from a major company becomes an internet viral sensation, but all the power underlying AMC as a company certainly didn’t hurt making sure this advertisement had all the exposure imaginable.

Still, even recognizing how widespread AMC’s global reach is, there’s something much more innocent going on when it comes to why this ad has become so popular. For one thing, it’s such an unabashedly dramatic and theatrical ad. It’s not interested in making movies seem like an out-of-touch studio executive’s idea of what kids must think “hip” is. It’s just here to inject an extra dose of bombast into your cinematic experience. The genuineness underlying the aura of importance within this bumper makes it much easier to endear to this omnipresent commercial.

Meanwhile, this AMC commercial manages to do something that theatrical movies do so well: unite strangers. When you walk into a crammed screening of Cocaine Bear or Everything Everywhere All at Once, you probably don’t know any other souls in that auditorium. But the moment the Nicole Kidman advertisement starts to play and you realize everyone else in your aisle is whispering along to every word she says, suddenly, you see that you have common ground with other people. It’s a wholesome extension of the theatrical experience and the magic it can weave into turning strangers into people with common interests and passions.

Then there’s the fact that this commercial is gay. Like, really gay. Thanks to her public comments supporting queer youth, her regular work with queer filmmakers, and because she appeared in movies like How to Talk to Girls at Parties and Moulin Rouge!, Nicole Kidman is gay royalty. Take a figure like that, put her into that striking suit with those glittery lines, and have her dramatically talking about how amazing the movies are? It’s guaranteed to make the queers go nuts. When something gets popular in the LGBTQIA+ community, you can bet your bottom dollar it’s going to get meme’d and meme’d hard. The popularity of the AMC Nicole Kidman ad owes much of its overwhelming popularity to just how much this bumper and Kidman herself resonate with the queer community.

But most importantly above all else is just how unexpectedly sincere this Nicole Kidman ad is. This isn’t an ad where Nicole Kidman breathlessly talks about concession discounts or tries to shill for some new premium screen experience exclusive to AMC locations. Instead, she’s talking about the joys of experiencing films in a theatrical environment. Much of her language in the ad is so generalized (“we come to this place” rather than “we come to the AMC Grapevine,” for example) that it could be about any movie theater on the planet rather than just an AMC location. This trait has allowed a more personal connection to blossom between the viewer and this bumper.

More importantly, though, the Nicole Kidman AMC ad came about in a time of uncertainty for theatrical moviegoing. Between COVID-19 shutting theaters down and the ubiquity of motion pictures on streaming, the concept of watching movies on the big screen has been constantly challenged in recent years. There’s always been competition for movie theaters, but the very existence of these venues has never felt more perilous and uncertain. To counteract all the pessimism and desperation surrounding the public perception of theatrical exhibition is this Nicole Kidman AMC bumper. It’s glossy. It’s confident. It’s here to talk about why we all love going to the movies with nary a wink to the audience. It’s a brief visual microcosm of the passion so many of us feel about experiencing movies within movie theaters. “We need that…all of us,” Kidman gravely intones during this commercial, and she might as well be talking about this kind of distinctive reminder.

This commercial, released back in 2021, was meant to function as a “welcome back” message for lifelong AMC moviegoers and a way to entice the general public to come back to the theater. But the unflinching love for experiencing movies on the big screen contained within this bumper has made it much more than that. It’s now become almost a reliable friend for avid AMC visitors that provides a glossy and endearingly cheesy reminder that there really is nothing like seeing a motion picture on a massive screen. “Heartbreak feels good in a place like this,” for sure, but what feels even better is the endless pleasures of that Nicole Kidman AMC ad.