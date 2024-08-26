Nicole Kidman is an Oscar-winning performer who has also been nominated by the Film and Television Academies for her roles on eight different occasions. Later this year, she'll star in the A24 film, Babygirl, which will see her put on a performance like never before. Vanity Fair has the first look at the film, which shows Kidman alongside her fellow cast members Harris Dickinson and Antonio Banderas. The first of the images shows Kidman's Romy, a powerful and influential business executive based out of New York with Samuel (Dickinson), the company's new intern, in a pool together in a situation most companies would deem inappropriate. Kidman spoke to Vanity Fair about how this upcoming role is unlike anything she's ever done in her more than 40 years of acting:

"There's something in me going, 'Okay, this was made for the big screen and to be seen with people', but then I'm like 'That's a high-wire act. I'm not sure if I have that much bravery.' Maybe I will see it that way — I'll let you know. I've made some films that are pretty exposing, but not like this."

It's only been a couple of months since movie fans got to see Kidman in an age-gap romantic comedy, previously starring opposite Zac Efron in A Family Affair. Babygirl was written and directed by Halina Reijn, who also features in one of the new photos. The image shows her standing in a stylish high-rise office along with Kidman as the pair plans out a scene together. Reijn previously worked with The Acolyte star Amandla Stenberg in Bodies Bodies Bodies and also made her directorial debut in 2019 helming Instinct, a mystery thriller starring Carice van Houten. She also spoke to Vanity Fair about her upcoming project with Kidman, detailing one aspect which she knows she delivered on, big time:

"I know we accomplished one thing, and that is that we made a really hot movie. I don't know about good, bad — that's up to everybody, but I'm sure of that."

Nicole Kidman Will Get Spicy With Antonio Banderas and Harris Dickinson in ‘Babygirl’

Close

The Vanity Fair piece does not reveal details regarding Antonio Banderas' character, but one of the images does show Kidman's Romy leaning over, resting her head on his shoulder in what appears to be a romantic pose. Dickinson's Samuel could very well be infiltrating a marriage, or Banderas could be playing another executive at Romy's company that she's also involved with, only time will tell. Nonetheless, fans can expect a sexy, steamy trip to the theater around the holidays later this year when Babygirl premieres.

Kidman is best known for her role in The Hours, which won her an Oscar, Banderas was recently nominated for an Academy Award in 2020 for his performance in Pain and Glory, and Dickinson most recently starred as David Von Erich in another A24 film, The Iron Claw.

Babygirl is currently slated to release in theaters on December 20, 2024. Check out the first look images at Vanity Fair, and watch Kidman's most recent work in A Family Affair, now streaming on Netflix.

A Family Affair (2024) 4 10 When an elderly matriarch summons her extended family for a grand reunion, the gathering unearths unresolved conflicts and buried secrets among the clan. As relatives from various generations clash and reconcile, the family navigates through emotional discoveries and the power of familial ties. Director Richard La Gravenese Cast Joey King , Nicole Kidman , Zac Efron , Kathy Bates , Liza Koshy , Sherry Cola , Gissette Valentin , Olivia Macklin Runtime 111 Minutes Writers Carrie Solomon

