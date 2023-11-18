The Big Picture Big Little Lies, based on the book by Liane Moriarty, was a huge hit, and according to Nicole Kidman, a third season is on the way.

Kidman mentioned the success of the show and the role of Reese Witherspoon in producing it while discussing her favorite parts to play.

While there is no release date for Season 3 yet, fans can watch the first two seasons on Max in the U.S.

Big Little Lies took the world by storm to the point where the limited series was in such high demand that a second season was ordered. Based on the book by Liane Moriarty, the HBO series gave us a powerhouse of women we love to defend. Like Reese Witherspoon, who also served as one of the show's producers, and of course Nicole Kidman. Now, apparently, we're getting a third season of the series. How do we know this? Kidman just confirmed it while talking about her characters that she loved to play.

While answering questions during a Q&A at the LPGA during the CME Group Tour Championship per DeuxMoi, Kidman was asked "What was one of your favorite parts to play and why?" by the moderator. Starting by talking about Moulin Rouge!,

Kidman quickly went on to talk about her role as Celeste Wright. "I loved Moulin Rouge! but I loved Big Little Lie because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children and I was thinking that I was going to retire, and then this situation came along where Reese Witherspoon and I produced that show and created that show and then all of you watched it and made it a massive success. And we'll be bringing you a third one."

When Will We See 'Big Little Lies' Season 3?

The confirmation comes after years of speculation, with Season 2 of the series premiering in 2019 and no news of a third entry on the horizon. Big Little Lies season one followed Moriarty's book, and ended with the death of Alexander Skarsgård's Perry Wright, while much of Season 2 dealt with the aftermath. While Season 2 had closure for Celeste with her mother-in-law, played by Meryl Streep, there is still a lot of trauma for the women of Monterey and a show filled with twists and turns that can always keep us guessing.

It's been over four years since we've had Big Little Lies in our lives and the news that they are going to bring us a Season 3 is exciting. Obviously, we can't begin to speculate on a release date, or any other information until it's officially confirmed, but Kidman bringing it up like this is a good sign. And dropping the news in the midst of a Q&A? Iconic.

There is currently no release date for Big Little Lies Season 3, but in the meantime, fans can watch the first two seasons on Max in the U.S.

Big Little Lies Release Date February 1, 2017 Cast Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Adam Scott, Alexander Skarsgard, James Tupper, Zoe Kravitz Main Genre Drama Genres Drama, Comedy Seasons 2 Studio HBO

Watch on Max