According to Deadline, five-time Academy Award nominee and one-time winner, Nicole Kidman, has announced her newest project. Just months after her hit film Being the Ricardos landed in theaters and on Prime Video, the actress has paired back up with the studio to star in the Mimi Cave (Fresh) helmed thriller, Holland, Michigan. Along with starring, Kidman will add producer to her credits with Per Saari under the actress’ Blossom Films.

Based on Andrew Sodroski’s (Manhunt) script, the plot for Holland, Michigan sounds right up Kidman’s alley. The storyline will focus on a woman living in a small Midwestern town who believes her husband is cheating. Understandably upset and caught off guard, the woman takes matters into her own hands and begins an affair of her own, only to learn that something more sinister than she could have ever imagined is going on with her husband who’s leading a double life. The feature is described as having a Hitchcockian underlying vibe which means that it promises to bring the eerie mystery already set up by the plot description. Sodroski’s screenplay was one of the hot commodities on the 2013 Black List, a platform that connects up-and-coming writers to studios and filmmakers.

As we mentioned, with Kidman’s background in jumpy thrillers, the actress is the perfect choice to lead Holland, Michigan. In the past, she’s appeared in projects including HBO’s crime-based drama, Big Little Lies, and The Undoing, as well as the edge-of-your-seat twist-filled, The Others — all of which have solidified her name in the thriller genre. As of late, she appeared in Robert Eggers’ gritty and dark action-packed feature, The Northman, and the Hulu series, Nine Perfect Strangers. She also found massive success starring as comedy legend Lucille Ball, in the aforementioned Aaron Sorkin-helmed Being the Ricardos. Up next, she’ll be seen swimming back into her role of Atlanna in DC and Warner Bros. Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Known for her work directing shorts including I’m Happy, I Promise and music videos such as Sylvan Esso’s mega-hit, “Die Young,” Holland, Michigan will mark Cave’s sophomore feature-length production. This year, the filmmaker found success backing the Hulu original film, Fresh which starred Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan.

At this time, no release date has been set for Holland, Michigan, but stay tuned to Collider for updates as they become available.