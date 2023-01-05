Early last year, Paramount+ announced a new series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan titled Lioness with Nicole Kidman attached to executive produce. Well, now it has been revealed that the Academy Award-winning actress will also find herself in front of the camera for the series. Kidman has joined a cast that already includes Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira.

Lioness is an espionage thriller series based on a real-life CIA program. The CIA’s “Lioness Engagement Team” is a task force designed to take down terrorist organizations from the inside. At the center of the story are De Oliveira and Saldaña’s characters. De Oliveira is playing Cruz Manuelos, a young and passionate marine recruited into the program. Saldaña plays the station chief tasked with watching over Cruz and the other operatives.

In the series, Kidman will be playing Kaitlyn Meade, a senior supervisor in the CIA. As the official character description reads, she “has had a long career of playing the politics game. She must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife who longs for the attention she herself can’t even give, and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she’s found herself on.”

While Kidman is mostly remembered for her starring roles in critically acclaimed films like Being the Ricardos, The Northman, and Eyes Wide Shut she has also been in a number of celebrated series. She starred in The Undoing for HBO and Nine Perfect Strangers for Hulu and additionally appeared in an episode of the Apple TV+ anthology series Roar. She also won an Emmy for her performance in HBO’s Big Little Lies. She can next be seen in the upcoming film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and the Prime Video series Expats.

Lioness is the latest series from Academy Award nominee Sheridan. He kicked off his career behind the camera in a big way by writing acclaimed films like Sicario, Hell or High Water, and Wind River and directing the latter. He then created hit series like Yellowstone, and all its spin-offs, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King. Lioness is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Saldaña, Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, and John Hillcoat.

Check out Collider's interview with Kidman about her film Being the Ricardos below: