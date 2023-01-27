It’s time to celebrate, Nicole Kidman is returning to HBO! The Big Little Lies and The Undoing star will star in and executive produce the upcoming HBO limited series The Perfect Nanny based on the book of the same name, reports Deadline. Kidman will be joined in the series by Maya Erskine (Pen15), who has also created and written the adaptation.

The Perfect Nanny is based on the 2016 French novel and international bestseller by Leïla Slimani. The book tells the story of a couple who hires the seemingly perfect nanny when the mother returns to work to help out with their two young children. However, as the family becomes more reliant on the nanny jealousy, resentment, and more sinister feelings begin to grow, leading to an explosive end. The book was praised by critics and readers for “its exploration of race and class divisions against the background of every parent’s worst fear, the death of their children.” The Perfect Nanny is said to be based on the tragic real-life 2012 Krim murders.

The upcoming limited series will mark a return to HBO for Kidman. The actress previously starred in two hit series for the network, Big Little Lies and The Undoing. The former series also earned Kidman two Emmys, one as lead actress and the other as a producer. Kidman is also an Academy Award-winning actress likely best known for her film roles like Eyes Wide Shut, Moulin Rouge!, and Being the Ricardos. Recently, she has appeared in the critically acclaimed film The Northman and the series Nine Perfect Strangers.

Erskine was a co-creator, co-lead, and executive producer on the hit Hulu comedy Pen15, which earned her three Emmy nominations. She is also set to star alongside Donald Glover in Prime Video’s upcoming Mr. and Mrs. Smith series. Erskine’s other work includes appearing in series like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Man Seeking Woman, and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later as well as films like DC League of Super-Pets, Wine Country, and Plus One.

Erskine created and adapted The Perfect Nanny for the screen and will serve as the lone writer on the series. The series found a home at HBO after a bidding situation that was allegedly very competitive. The Perfect Nanny will be executive produced by Kidman for her production banner Blossom Films with Per Saari. Erskine will also serve as an executive producer on the series alongside Pascal Caucheteux for Why Not Productions while Philippe Godeau does the same for Pan-Européenne.

