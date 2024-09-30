One of the most popular subgenres of crime cinema are the films that focus on undercover cops that must infiltrate a criminal organization in order to take them down from the inside. Whether it’s an Old Hollywood classic like White Heat or a modern remake like The Departed, these films are able to draw out the inherent tension of a “good guy” having to break bad in order to prevent their cover from being blown. Given the changes in the way that law enforcement has been depicted in the media over the course of the past few decades, modern films that attempt to take a stab at this formula need to avoid lionizing either side of the conflict. With its immersive use of a non-linear narrative structure, Destroyer blurs the line between cops and criminals with its neo-noir thrills.

What Is ‘Destroyer’ About?

Destroyer explores an ex-Los Angeles Police Department officer’s quest for vengeance in the aftermath of an undercover operation that went awry. Erin Bell (Nicole Kidman) had been assigned to infiltrate a street gang alongside FBI agent Chris (Sebastian Stan), who she eventually fell in love with. Although Erin has tried to raise her daughter Shelby (Jade Pettyjohn) outside of the world of violence that birthed her, she is once again drawn back into her profession when she discovers that the gang leader Silas Howe (Toby Kebbell) is still active. Erin joins forces with the FBI in order to complete the one case that has haunted her entire life, but this time, she has her sights set on evening the score and making Silas feel the same anguish and pain that she did when Chris was killed.

Destroyer uses its nonlinear structure to its advantage, as any viewer familiar with the way that cop thrillers tend to play out realizes that Chris is doomed to die from the moment that he professes his love for Erin. Nonetheless, there’s nothing schmaltzy about the notion of these two very broken people finding a connection, as they both recognize the fact that no one lives particularly long in their dangerous line of work. Erin and Chris both struggle to hang on to their personal ethics as they become immersed in becoming the criminals they are assigned to be; being romantically intimate with one another only serves as a reminder of what they have left behind. Although Destroyer is quite unrelenting and harsh at points with its graphic scenes of torture and sexual violence, Chris’ death still hits with a tremendous impact because of the sheer expression of heartbreak that Kidman delivers with one of her most unrecognizeable performances.

‘Destroyer’ Blends Visceral Thrills With Genuine Emotion

Image via Annapurna Pictures

Destroyer owes a lot to the horror genre, as writer/director Karyn Kusama previously proved herself with the cult classics Jennifer’s Body and The Invitation. There’s a sense of immediacy to the way in which Kusama depicts the film’s violence, with a bank heist that goes wrong being one of the film’s most memorable sequences. What’s most upsetting is seeing Erin transform into a much darker version of herself as she becomes more obsessed with bloodlust. Although she certainly was not inelastic in the flashbacks, there was some sense that Erin believed in upholding the law and took her oaths to the police department seriously. However, Chris’ death completely changes her psychology, as she now uses her authority as a police officer as merely an instrument to carry out her personal quest for vengeance.

The strong performances from Stan and Kidman elevate Destroyer from being a fairly straightforward B-movie into an incendiary, uncompromising reinvention of the neo-noir genre. Even under the layers of makeup that convincingly keep the two timelines distinct, Kidman never fails to ensure that Erin’s actions are exacting and purposeful. Stan has played his fair share of charismatic characters, but he is impressively able to unleash a dark side in moments where Chris is forced to “break bad” in order to be taken seriously. Destroyer is not for the faint of heart, nor does it offer any clear solutions. Nonetheless, it’s a thoroughly distressing take on time-honored tropes that succeeds in getting under the viewers’ skin.

Destroyer is currently streaming on Tubi in the U.S.

