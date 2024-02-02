The Big Picture Nicole Kidman will star in Apple's upcoming miniseries Margo's Got Money Troubles alongside Elle Fanning.

David E. Kelley, known for shows like L.A. Law and Ally McBeal, will write and showrun the series.

The series is based on Rufi Thorpe's novel and follows the story of Margo, who turns to OnlyFans and her pro-wrestling knowledge to solve her financial struggles.

Nicole Kidman's reign as queen of the prestige miniseries will continue. She will star with Elle Fanning in Margo's Got Money Troubles, an upcoming eight-episode miniseries from Apple and A24. David E. Kelley will write and showrun the series; it is based on Rufi Thorpe's novel, which will be released this June. Fanning will star as the titular Margo, the daughter of a Hooter waitress and a pro wrestler. Intending to change her life, she enrolls at a junior college — but instead of a diploma, she ends up pregnant with her English professor's child. Margo's single motherhood is further complicated by the arrival of her long-estranged father, but the answer to her money troubles may come in the form of OnlyFans and the pro-wrestling insight she has gained from her old man.

Kelley is an experienced TV hand, famed for his work on shows like L.A. Law, Ally McBeal, and Boston Public. Margo's Got Money Troubles will be his second collaboration with Apple; his miniseries adaptation of Presumed Innocent, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Negga, is due later this year. It will also be a reteaming with Kidman, who has starred in several recent Kelley TV projects, including Big Little Lies, The Undoing, and Nine Perfect Strangers.

What Have Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning Been Working On Lately?

Close

Kidman recently reprised her role as Arthur Curry's mother in last year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and starred in the Taylor Sheridan thriller series Special Ops: Lioness. She can currently be seen in Lulu Wang's Expats and is next slated to appear in the miniseries The Perfect Couple, alongside Elle's sister Dakota Fanning, for Netflix. She can also, of course, be seen before every theatrical screening in an AMC theater, waxing poetic about the magic of the movies. Elle Fanning's series The Great, in which she played legendary Russian Empress Catherine the Great, was canceled last year after three seasons; she also recently appeared in The Girl From Plainville, a true crime miniseries for Hulu, and is slated to appear in designer Hideo Kojima's hotly-anticipated video game sequel Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

Margo's Got Money Troubles will be produced by A24, Elle and Dakota Fanning’s Lewellen Pictures, David E. Kelley Productions, and Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films. Elle and Dakota Fanning, Kelley, Kidman, Thorpe, Matthew Tinker, Checka Propper, Brittany Kahan Ward, and Per Saari will executive produce.

Apple has not yet set a release date for Margo's Got Money Troubles. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Collider's interview with Elle Fanning for The Girl From Plainville below.