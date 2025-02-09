In the decades she's been working, American-Australian actor Nicole Kidman has left an indelible mark on Hollywood. Starting in the 1980s, she has appeared in over 70 movies and television shows spanning genres, a testament to the versatility of her talent. Her work has earned her numerous awards, including five Academy Award nominations and a win for Best Actress. And fortunately for moviegoers everywhere, she's showing no signs of slowing down and continues to star in great movies while delivering even greater performances.

While she's best known for her work in drama, Kidman has occasionally played characters in horror and similar genres, such as thrillers, bringing the same talent for the craft she's become known for. She excels in psychological thrillers in particular and makes bold choices as an actor, starring in films that are often unconventional and controversial.

6 'The Invasion' (2007)

Dir. Oliver Hirschbiegel

In The Invasion, a space-shuttle crash leads to an epidemic of people being turned emotionless after waking up from sleep, something noticed by only a few people, including psychologist Carol (Kidman) and her colleague, Dr. Ben Driscoll (Daniel Craig). Carol soon learns her son may hold the key to stopping it. The movie was the third remake of the classic Invasion of the Body Snatchers, based on the novel by Jack Finney.

The Invasion is a flawed sci-fi thriller—but despite its criticisms, Kidman is as impressive as ever. Sci-fi often comments on larger issues, and this is no exception. It’s very much a product of its time, with references to the Iraq War in particular. But in some ways, it is also ahead of its time, as the idea of a strange new virus spreading quickly sounds all too familiar now.

5 'Stoker' (2013)

Dir. Chan-wook Park

Kidman stars in Gothic horror Stoker as Evelyn, a violent and unstable widowed mother. After her husband’s unexpected and suspicious death, his charming younger brother, Charlie (Matthew Goode), appears and moves in with Evelyn and her 18-year-old daughter, India (Mia Wasikowska), who begins to suspect Charlie has other more sinister motives, but rather than fearing him, she becomes infatuated with him. The film was inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s Shadow of a Doubt.

Stoker is a dark, sinister family drama dealing with the idea of predator and prey, with a title which calls to mind one of the most iconic writers in horror—and it has its fair share of disturbing moments. Evelyn is sinister and cruel, and it’s a thrill to watch Kidman play her. The film wastes no time getting to the heart of the story, and no scene is wasted, either.