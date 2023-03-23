Netflix's The Perfect Couple is taking shape, with Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber in talks for the lead roles. Meghann Fahy, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson and Jack Reynor are also in negotiations to star in the murder mystery limited series according to a report from Deadline.

The six-episode limited series is an adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's best-selling 2018 novel. The series will be directed and executive-produced by Susanne Bier, who previously teamed with Kidman on the hit HBO miniseries The Undoing. The Perfect Couple centers around the social occasion of the year on Nantucket — the Fourth of July wedding of local girl Celeste Otis to the scion of the wealthiest family on the tony island. However, the occasion is spoiled when a dead body turns up floating in the harbor, and everyone at the wedding is a prime suspect.

Kidman has had a successful run on TV lately, with a string of critical hits including Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, and the aforementioned The Undoing. She can next be seen on the big screen in the superhero blockbuster Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the Zac Efron romantic comedy A Family Affair, and, of course, her iconic series of pre-movie ads at AMC Theaters. Schreiber is coming off a long run on Showtime's dark drama Ray Donovan, which concluded last year with a finale movie, and can next be seen in the Golda Meir biopic Golda and Wes Anderson's latest ensemble project, Asteroid City.

Fahy starred in last year's acclaimed second season of The White Lotus, and will next appear with Jessica Chastain in Miss Sloane. Former child star Fanning starred in I Am Sam, War of the Worlds, and Man on Fire; she will next appear in this year's The Equalizer 3. Irish actor Hewson starred in the TV series The Luminaries and Bad Sisters, and will next be seen in the Apple musical Flora and Son. Also starring in Flora and Son is Reynor. He also featured in Midsommar, Sing Street, and Detroit.

21 Laps, which has an overall deal with Netflix, developed the series, and will produce alongside The Jackal Group. The Perfect Couple was created by showrunner Jenna Lamia (My Best Friend's Exorcism), who will executive produce with 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy and Josh Barry, author Hilderbrand, and the Jackal Group’s Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady.

There is currently no release date for The Perfect Couple. Check out our interview with Kidman below: