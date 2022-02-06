Image via StudioCanal

With a career that has garnered an Academy Award, a BAFTA, two Emmys, three Critics' Choice Awards, and a staggering six Golden Globes—not to mention the universal critical acclaim and widespread audience adoration—Nicole Kidman can only be heralded among the finest actors of her generation, if not of all time. She began her career in Australia in the early 80s, with 1983’s Bush Christmas and BMX Bandits marking her first film appearances. Her career now includes over 100 acting credits.

While recent years have seen her become a small-screen sensation, with performances in such hits as Big Little Lies and Lioness, it is undoubtedly her achievements in film that have defined the excellence of her career. The best of her big-screen credentials include everything from innovative genre films to heart-pounding thrillers, mesmerizing musicals, and fantastic family adventures.

10 'The Hours' (2002)

Directed by Stephen Daldry

A striking historical drama that received nine Academy Award nominations and saw Kidman go on to win Best Actress, The Hours is an emotionally overwhelming exploration of womanhood over the course of the past century. In 1923, Virginia Woolf (Kidman) began writing “Mrs. Dalloway” while battling severe depression and living under the ever-watchful eye of her husband. In 1951, troubled housewife Laura Brown (Julianne Moore) finds solace in the novel, while in 2001, Clarissa Vaughn (Meryl Streep) spends a day preparing a celebration for her former lover and best friend who is suffering from AIDs.

The film has no qualms about embracing a bleak and depressing tone, but it escapes drudgery through the strength of its performances, with the three leads all imbuing their characters with complexity and humility that personalizes their respective struggles. Even alongside such impeccable co-stars, Kidman remains an arresting standout, and her performance makes The Hours one of the definitive movies of her career.

9 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' (2017)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

With Yorgos Lanthimos’ signature peculiarity and intensity, The Killing of a Sacred Deer is an immediately impressionable psychological horror that revels in the absurd and the shocking with a maniacal yet artful allure. Steven (Colin Farrell) is a charismatic surgeon who agrees to take the 16-year-old Martin (Barry Keoghan) under his wing, even inviting him to his house to be with his wife, Anna (Kidman), and their two young children. However, when Martin’s violent agenda is revealed, the Murphy family find themselves in an impossible predicament.

Stunningly eccentric not only in its unsettling horror but in its use of black comedy as well, The Killing of a Sacred Deer is a viciously hypnotic and profoundly unnerving viewing experience that stands as one of the most disconcerting horror experiences of the 2010s. Kidman, along with Farrell and Keoghan, is typically fantastic, with the performances of all three of the leads managing to humanize the story’s most outrageous elements while contributing to the absurdity on display in spectacular fashion.