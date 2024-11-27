Some of us (maybe just me) are still traumatized from the commercials that marketed the arrival of Alejandro Amenábar’s 2001 film, The Others. It’s hard not to get chills when you think about that one particular scene that continues to haunt nightmares (again, just me?) when the spooky little girl played by Alakina Mann tells her mother, Grace (Nicole Kidman), “I am your daughter” while dressed in a white veil and playing with an old-timey toy. Listen, some things are just hard to shake from your head and involve years of therapy to cope with! The psychological and supernatural thriller was one of the best of the decade, blending a twist audiences didn’t see coming with a terrific performance from Kidman, who doesn’t often step into horror films.

Now, more than two decades later, Kidman is ready to scare the crap out of audiences once again, with filmmaker Justin Kurzel spilling the tea about a project that he’s working on with the iconic actress. During a conversation with Collider’s Steve Weintraub to discuss The Order, Kurzel opened up about the title and teased a bit about what potential viewers can expect. Though the movie is still in the early stages, the Macbeth helmer said:

“It’s a horror film called Mice that Shaun Grant is also writing and that Nicole Kidman’s producing and also going to be in. We’re just developing it and writing it at the moment. I’ve always flirted around it a little bit with certain projects in the past, but being a big fan of the genre, I think you can do some really interesting stuff with it. It’s become something I’ve started to focus more on in terms of just finding the right thing that I could do for the first time.”

Kurzel Says Horror "Captivates an Audience Like No Other Genre"

Close

It’s plain to see that there is no franchise staying power with the same intensity as horror. From “older” classics like Scream and Friday the 13th to newbies such as Smile, the hits just keep coming, with audiences beyond stoked to turn the page on fresh chapters. Recognizing the popularity behind the genre, Kurzel is ready to go all in with his latest Kidman-led and produced production, telling Weintraub:

“In some sense, the genre is the star in a way. It’s so interesting how that genre just seems to capture. Like my daughter’s really fascinated and interested in horror, and I’ve been watching a lot of horror films through them — not only present ones but also ones from the past. It’s really interesting how it captivates an audience like no other genre.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more information about Mice and our full conversation with Kurzel and Jude Law for The Order.

