It’s been said that the devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder. However, we’d say that Nicole Kidman is out here running laps around both of them. Just weeks after it was announced that the award-winning actress would be joining Jamie Lee Curtis in an adaptation of Scarpetta, she’s already set her next project. According to Deadline, Kidman will work under her Blossom Films banner with Per Saari, as well as Made Up Stories’ Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky on a series adaptation of Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty. If the author’s name sounds familiar, it should — she’s found incredible success in recent years with book-to-screen adaptations of projects like Apples Never Fall and The Husband’s Secret.

With Kidman, Here One Moment marks the third time the actress and producer has teamed up with the fan-favorite novelist, as they previously worked together on HBO’s Big Little Lies and Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers with their latest collaboration, the Australian series The Last Anniversary, just around the corner. Striking while the iron was blazing hot, distribution company, Fifth Season, nabbed the rights to the novel very shortly after the book hit shelves. Essentially, when Moriarty’s name dashes across the cover, it’s a sure-fire hit. Billed as a mystery thriller, the book follows a clairvoyant known only as “The Death Lady” who makes predictions for other travelers aboard her flight. When the fortunes begin to come true, the passengers don’t understand how the mysterious woman could be so on the nose.

Does This Mean Nicole Kidman Has a New Role?

Close

Listen, we get it. Kidman is an incredibly talented performer, but do you think she could leave some roles open in Hollywood for others? No? Okay, totally cool. When it comes to Here One Moment, Kidman hasn’t officially announced whether she’ll be stepping in front of the camera or keeping it to a behind-the-scenes capacity but — judging by her track record — she just can’t seem to stay away from a Moriarty adaptation. The drama is too magnetic!

But just looking back on 2024 alone, Kidman has appeared in small-screen roles via titles like Expats and The Perfect Couple, while her feature-length work has (or will) included A Family Affair, Babygirl, and Spellbound. Looking into the upcoming year and beyond, the actress has a full plate including movie titles like Holland, Michigan and the Practical Magic sequel as well as the aforementioned shows, The Last Anniversary and Scarpetta. Somehow, a packed schedule feels good when it’s projects like these.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information about Moriarty’s latest adaptation. In the meantime, you can stream Big Little Lies on Max.

Watch on Max