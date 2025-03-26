Streaming giant Hulu has officially announced that the second season of its drama series, Nine Perfect Strangers, is slated for a spring 2025 release. This comes nearly four years after the show's initial debut in September 2021. An instant hit when it dropped as a limited series, Nine Perfect Strangers became Hulu’s most-watched original series ever, with viewership of the series continuing to peak on the streamer for five consecutive days after it premiered. Its success led to a renewal for Season 2, which will feature a brand-new storyline, as Season 1 covered the source material by best-selling author Liane Moriarty, which has no follow-up novel.

The upcoming season will comprise of eight episodes, and it introduces a notable shift in setting from the fictional town of Cabrillo, California, to the picturesque Austrian Alps, where a new group of nine strangers will set off for an adventure of unconventional wellness treatments. Nicole Kidman reprises her role as Masha Dmitrichenko, the enigmatic wellness guru at the center of the plot. Season 2's logline reads:

“Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru, Masha Dmitrichenko (Kidman), to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself."

'Nine Perfect Strangers' Season 2 Will Feature a New Cast