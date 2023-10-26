There's a difference between being a "great movie star" and a "great actor;" Nicole Kidman belongs to both categories. The Oscar winner, who became famous for an entirely new generation thanks to her now-iconic AMC commercial, has earned significant praise for her range and versatility, as she's shown an affinity for many different genres. Daring and unafraid to accept difficult roles in challenging movies, Kidman has cemented herself as one of modern cinema's leading performers.

Her comedies, horror films, and action roles may not have earned her any attention from the Academy Awards, but they certainly enriched her filmography. However, Kidman's flashy work has rarely been ignored during award season; the actress has earned five Oscar nominations throughout her career, winning the coveted statue for her leading role in 2002's The Hours. Kidman's Oscar-nominated roles are among her best, and while she has delivered many worthy performances that went unnoticed by the Academy - To Die For, Birth, Destroyer, to name a few - the roles that were recognized confirm her place among her generation's greatest talents.

5 'Being The Ricardos' (2021)

Being The Ricardos is a very mediocre film that happens to feature a great performance from Nicole Kidman. Aaron Sorkin's 2021 political drama explores one of the most tumultuous days in the life of the I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball (Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem). In addition to being under fire for her associations with the Communist Party, Ball suspects Desi has been engaging in an extramarital affair. Despite having an audience of thousands watching her every night, Ball feels more vulnerable than ever.

Unfortunately, Sorkin's ability to craft politically relevant material is not as strong as it was when The West Wingwas on the air. Being the Ricardos feels like it's indulging in Sorkin's worst impulses, with the writer/director going overboard with his idiosyncrasies. Kidman does a great job capturing Ball's mannerisms, but it's hard to judge the portrayal on its own when the rest of the film is so disappointing. Her performance feels like a great impression; perhaps with a better script, it could have been something more. Being the Ricardos is far from the 21st century's best biopic, even if Kidman tries her hardest to rescue a by-the-book screenplay.

4 'Lion' (2016)

Transmission films

Lion is based on the incredible true story of Saroo Brierley, an Indian boy separated from his family when he was a child. Many years later, Saroo contacts them using the Internet, leading to an emotional reunion. The true story behind Lion is so interesting and compelling that the film can be forgiven for its storytelling flaws. Like many biopics, Lion features a bifurcated structure; the first half of the film focuses on a young Saroo (Sunny Pawar) during the initial separation, and the second half focuses on an older version of the character (Dev Patel), who now lives with a girlfriend (two-time Oscar nominee Rooney Mara) in Australia. Kidman plays Saroo's adoptive mother, Due Brierley.

The issue with Lion is that the first segment of the story is far more interesting than the second half; thus, the film loses momentum once it begins focusing on an older Saroo despite Patel's committed, Oscar-nominated performance. Nonetheless, Kidman's work helps tie the two segments together and make them feel like a complete story. Her portrayal is soft, gentle, and loving; unlike many of her most famous roles, Kidman is at her most subdued in Lion, delivering one of her most nuanced and affecting performances.

3 'The Hours' (2002)

The Hours earned Kidman the Academy Award trophy for Best Actress on her second try. The film focuses on three different women whose lives are impacted by Virginia Woolf's beloved 1925 novel, Mrs Dalloway. Kidman stars as the author herself in a segment set right before the novel's publication. It's arguably one of the less interesting storylines in the film, but Kidman successfully shows how Woolf's relationship with her husband, Leonard (Stephen Dillane), impacted her work and psyche.

Although it doesn't necessarily represent her best work, The Hours is a strong showcase for how Kidman can physically transform in order to play a character in a historical context. Hidden behind a now-infamous prosthetic nose, Kidman embodies Woolf's broken state, leading to an explosive confrontation with her husband - the scene that arguably cemented her Oscar win. The Hours is a powerful character study, elevated to new heights by a group of stellar performers, coupled with Stephen Daldry's elegant direction and Philip Glass' masterful score.

2 'Rabbit Hole' (2010)

Image via Lionsgate Films

Rabbit Hole is a great film that's almost impossible to watch twice. It's among the better dramas about family tragedy, as it does not attempt to stigmatize the grieving process or cast judgment on how people react to a tragedy. Rabbit Hole follows the married couple Becca (Kidman) and Howie (Aaron Eckhart) after their young son is killed in a car accident. Although Becca understands that the car's teenage driver, Jason (Miles Teller), was not responsible for their son's death, Howie is less willing to forgive and forget.

Rabbit Hole does a great job showing a realistic relationship that has been torn apart. Although their son's death severely impacted their marriage, Becca and Howie had issues before the tragedy. Kidman's work is subtle and very authentic; tragic when necessary, yet calm and collected throughout. Rabbit Hole features one of Kidman's most understated performances in service of a difficult but cathartic story. The realism that she brings to the role makes the film's message of forgiveness even more effective.

1 'Moulin Rouge!' (2001)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Perhaps the Oscars felt somewhat inspired to give Kidman the Best Actress award for The Hours as a "makeup prize" for passing over her work in Baz Luhrmann's maximalist musical Moulin Rouge! The 2001 extravaganza is about as ridiculous as it gets, but Kidman thankfully understands how absurd the material is and fits perfectly with its quirky tone. A jukebox musical, Moulin Rouge! explores the romance between the penniless writer Christian (Ewan McGregor) and Satine (Kidman), a lively stage performer engaged to the cruel Duke of Monroth (Richard Roxburgh).

Kidman puts an incredible effort into bringing Satine's stage persona to life; she sings and dances with the graceful poise of a veteran performer. Although it's fun to see Satine during her exciting stage performances, Kidman shows a more tender side to the character during her romantic moments with Christian. It may not have won Kidman an Oscar, but Moulin Rouge! is almost certainly the best of her five Oscar-nominated efforts - and one of her career's most iconic performances.

NEXT: 10 Women With the Most Wins in Oscar History