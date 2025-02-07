It goes without saying that Nicole Kidman is one of the greatest actors working today. It is hard to think of another performer who has consistently been at the center of film culture for over three decades and who has continued to take chances on risky projects that many of her peers would be too afraid to touch. One issue that many famous stars face is reaching a level of fame in which they are so easily identifiable that it is challenging for them to “disappear” into a role that requires them to portray an ostensibly normal person. However, Kidman gave one of the most riveting performances of her career as a grieving mother in the powerful drama Rabbit Hole. Even though it was a performance that earned her a very well-deserved Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, Rabbit Hole is such an upsetting portrayal of loss and depression that it has been difficult to recommend for those that don’t seek such a devastating experience.

What Is ‘Rabbit Hole’ About?