Nicole Kidman has never been more mean or rotten to the core than she is in Destroyer. One of the most acclaimed and decorated actors of our time, her career is filled with brave, groundbreaking performances. Kidman is currently on the awards circuit for yet another fearless turn in the erotic thriller Babygirl, directed by Halina Rejin, and also featuring Harris Dickinson. Back in 2018, Kidman once again teamed up with an independent female filmmaker, Karyn Kusama, for Destroyer, and they created another gender-breaking, boundary-pushing neo-noir thriller.

Violent and sensational, Kidman's greatest scene partner in Destroyer is played by a sensitive and earnest Sebastian Stan. Also currently experiencing a surplus of nominations for both his performances in The Apprentice and A Different Man, Stan just took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for the latter. Never short of action or a sucker punch, Destroyer is a worthy modern neo-noir classic and takes the cake for being one of the grittiest of the 2010s. Kidman has never been more violent, and though it failed to make a big mark when it debuted, there’s never been a better time than now for audiences to give it a try.

What Is 'Destroyer' About?

Erin Bell (Kidman) is one of the most downright mean antiheroes of our times, who, in the present day, is barely living. Instead, she's burdened by the past, when she was undercover in a bank robbing gang 17 years prior and fell in love with her fellow undercover cop, Chris (Stan). Now a washed-up LAPD detective with a booze and pill addiction, she haunts the same streets, barely functioning and not even able to change her clothes. Then, one day, she stumbles across a murder investigation that bears a shocking resemblance to the gang she infiltrated all those years ago. Erin realizes this is a chance for vengeance, as the gang members reassemble once more to rob banks. Also dealing with her unruly daughter, Shelby (Jade Pettyjohn), Erin has a chaotic couple of days in L.A., hunting down former gang members, including Tatiana Maslany as Petra and Toby Kebbell as the vicious leader, Silas. Bradley Whitford, Scoot McNairy, and Toby Huss also star.

Nicole Kidman Is a Drunk and Vicious Killer Hunting Bank Robbers