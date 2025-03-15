At the iconic destination resort for the upper class, Murray Bartlett’s addiction relapse and Jennifer Coolidge’s desperation to find love doom them both in Season 1 of The White Lotus. Their characters are complete messes, and their imperfections make for damn good TV. However, these are far from the only performances in the show that are worthy of mentioning. Creator Mike White brings disorder to each season that is as uncomfortable as it is hilarious to watch unfold, unleashed by the exceptional acting talent. There are Oscar-winners on and off the screen throughout the series, from Laura Dern and Ke Huy Quan letting loose f-bombs over the phone, to F. Murray Abraham playing a horny grandpa whose sexism infects his son and grandson.

As the show continues to grow in popularity, there is another Oscar winner who has voiced her interest in joining the ensemble, and I love what it could mean for the show. It’s none other than Nicole Kidman, who continues to be known for her bold, risky performances. Kidman's knack for twisted, affluent characters makes her the perfect fit for the imploding drama in The White Lotus and leaves me hoping that Mike White hears the actress' comments and calls her up ASAP.

Nicole Kidman Wants To Visit 'The White Lotus'

During an IndieWire interview to promote her 2025 film, Holland, the conversation turned to whether Kidman would have an interest in appearing on The White Lotus, a question from fans on social media. “I’m a massive fan of Mike White,” she replied, “So I would do anything he writes, because I just think he’s phenomenal. I love The White Lotus. So there you go.”

It’s a simple response that may or may not lead to a serious discussion between the star and series creator, but if I have any (unlikely) say in the matter, it should happen. The two worked together briefly for the remake of The Stepford Wives, where White plays an enraged game show contestant who attempts to shoot Kidman's character. However, a director-actor collaboration between them is needed. It would be a return to HBO, a network on which Kidman has had great success in two shows that predate the visually stunning locations and inescapable problems among the wealthy guests in The White Lotus.

Nicole Kidman Plays a Woman Whose Life Falls Apart in 'Big Little Lies' and 'The Undoing'