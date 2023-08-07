The Big Picture Nicole Kidman's role in To Die For marked her ascent as a highly versatile and respected actor, showcasing her transformative abilities without the use of prosthetics.

The film serves as a smart commentary on misogyny and the pursuit of fame, highlighting the barriers women face in society while portraying Kidman's character, Suzanne, as irredeemably selfish and cynical.

To Die For uses a hypnotic, unreliable narrator technique, with Kidman's character manipulating both the other characters and the audience with her duplicity, delivering a layered and funny performance.

As one of Hollywood's biggest actors, Nicole Kidman might usually be associated with cult classics like Moulin Rouge! and Eyes Wide Shut, but earlier on in her career, she delivered a dazzlingly dark performance in To Die For, which would prove to be a game-changer. Due to return to Nine Perfect Strangers for its second season, in which she played the eccentric and often unsettling Masha, Kidman is clearly no stranger to playing metamorphic, shady characters. However, her role in To Die For, which proved her most transformative without the use of prosthetics, was one that marked her ascent to the status of a highly versatile and respected actor. Based on a true story, Kidman plays Suzanne Stone, inspired by a woman who allegedly influenced her husband's murder in the chillingly prescient pursuit of TV fame. It must be noted that To Die For takes some significant liberties for the sake of storytelling, but Kidman is no less compelling for it.

Kidman is Unrecognizable as a Stone-Cold Killer

In her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in The Hours, Kidman's transformation is both visual via the use of prosthetics, and emotional through her affecting performance. In To Die For, however, Kidman's portrayal is no less striking for her lack of prosthetics. In it, her preoccupation is with fame and success, and she will stop at nothing to achieve it. Whilst Suzanne chases the dream of becoming a TV presenter, her husband Larry's (Matt Dillon) initial enthusiasm for her endeavors slowly gives way to old-fashioned beliefs. With the encouragement of his family, he tries to convince her to abandon her efforts and support him in running his restaurant instead. This unreasonable request Suzanne absolutely cannot abide, as shown by Kidman's chilling reaction. Staring off into the distance in utter disbelief at this suggestion, Suzanne is shocked into stillness by a slowly building rage, conveying the desperation with which she holds onto her dreams — and her motivation to destroy lives to attain them.

Thus, a plan is hatched. Enlisting three aimless and impressionable high school students to appear in her documentary, Suzanne seduces Jimmy (Joaquin Phoenix), who is particularly vulnerable, with the aim of convincing him to do her bidding by taking her husband out of the picture. All goes to plan, with Jimmy and Russell (Casey Affleck) taking the blame, and Suzanne initially going free. Her intense devotion to her end goal is terrifying, and Kidman wholeheartedly delves into the role, at some points employing a falsely sweet demeanor, at others, being icily merciless.

Despite To Die For's humorously dark warning about the cost of fame, it often highlights the serious barriers women face in society, via Larry's antiquated expectations of Suzanne and the numerous male colleagues who are either predatory or dismissive. In spite of these valid examples of misogyny, Kidman still manages to play Suzanne as utterly irredeemable, without undermining the reality of the injustices that women face. Kidman's embodiment of the uncompromisingly selfish and cynical Suzanne ensures that there is no redemption arc for this character, as she uses and betrays her high school recruits without hesitation. She is not a complex anti-hero we can root for; instead, in this dark satire, she represents the worst aspects of entertainment and the pursuit of stardom.

In fact, regardless of the sexism she has faced, Suzanne chooses to perpetuate these ideals to suit her one-minded goal. Often endorsing harsh beauty standards, she recklessly promotes the oppressive expectations of the entertainment industry, especially those placed on women. Furthermore, when the lonely and vulnerable high schooler Lydia (Alison Folland) confides in her about the abuse she experienced from her stepdad, Suzanne's advice is to block it from her memory. Kidman here enacts a character who is largely unfazed in this troubling discovery, appearing only interested in the mention of a gun for her burgeoning murderous designs. Similarly, although he is technically of the age of consent (which may not be the case for the real-life person he was based on), her sexual involvement with Jimmy abuses the power imbalance which exists due to his comparatively young age, and the fact that she works at his school. Moreover, he is in love with her, which she manipulates for her own gain. To Die For wants the viewer to harbor no illusions — regardless of any societal problems Suzanne may be up against, she is the perpetrator, which Kidman confidently portrays with no nuance.

'To Die For' Uses a Hypnotic, Unreliable Narrator

To Die For frequently employs a "mockumentary" style, with various characters talking to the camera after the crime has taken place. The regular interview submissions by Suzanne position the character at the front and center of the narrative, allowing her to transmit her version of events. Via this framing, Kidman channels her character's duplicity to manipulate not only the other victims of the story but the film's audience too. She lights up these scenes with her unwavering eye contact and glowing smile, in every moment on-screen reminding the viewer of her long-term ambition, in a relentless campaign which is almost convincing.

Often speaking in light, dulcet tones, her character is almost believable, but the eerie control with which she delivers her lines hints at her true intent. The extent to which Suzanne really believes in her own glossy dream is not clear, nor how much is an act. Such is the subtle way the performance is handled. With Suzanne's sweet assertions to the camera sometimes relenting to expose steely anger, Kidman makes it seem that the deluded protagonist is not as good at hiding her true self as she might hope.

Kidman Is Hilarious and Terrifying in Equal Measure

Kidman cleverly balances the dark comedy of the movie with the unflinching savagery of her cutthroat schemes. She is an expert at combining this multiplicity, often being genuinely funny in her narrow-minded ambition. Oblivious to the fact that Lydia is wiretapped near the end of the movie, or of the vengeful plans Larry's family have for her, Kidman maintains Suzanne's misguided level of sunny enthusiasm. It is darkly funny to witness the story's villain using niceness and joviality for evil means whilst being completely unaware of their impending comeuppance, and Kidman leans into this, letting the audience be in on the joke that her character is not privy to. Switching between lighthearted laughter with Lydia at the end of the film and vicious threats moments later, the darkly humorous malice is seamlessly woven in.

Ultimately, Suzanne willingly trades in her humanity for the pursuit of fame, and this could be reflected no better than by Nicole Kidman in this fearlessly fierce role. In To Die For, Kidman gives a powerful, layered, and funny performance, without leaving any doubt regarding her character's true unrepentant nature.

