The Big Picture Get ready for a hot summer of rom-coms with A Family Affair starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King, directed by Richard LaGravenese.

New images show Kidman and Efron in black, taking a romantic stroll, while another shows King between them with an ice pack on her face.

The movie explores love, young adulthood, parenthood, and family dynamics, promising a mix of comedy and heartfelt moments on June 28 on Netflix.

This summer is already getting hot with various rom-coms hitting various streaming services across the coming months. While fans are still waiting for Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine’s sizzling chemistry in The Idea of You, now, they have another hot couple to obsess over as Netflix unveils new images for its upcoming rom-com A Family Affair. The movie starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King is directed by Richard LaGravenese.

One of the new images sees Kidman and Efron dressed top to toe in black, taking a romantic stroll, hand in hand in the streets. Another image sees King with an ice pack on her face, sitting in between Kidman and Efron, Kidman eyes Efron who looks guilty. The images paint a fun and playful image setting the right tone for the feature.

The movie follows a young girl Zara (King), who is an assistant to a movie star, Chris Cole (Efron). Zara’s life takes an unexpected turn when Chris falls in love with her mother, played by Kidman. The premise sounds very interesting, leaving ample space for comedic as well as heartfelt moments. The themes will delve into love and navigating life as a young adult, as well as parenthood and family.

Who Is Behind 'A Family Affair?'

Image via Netflix

The movie is directed by LaGravenese, who previously directed the tearjerker P.S. I Love You starring Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler, as well as Freedom Writers, The Last Five Years, and more. He also has writing credits for features like The Fisher King, The Bridges of Madison County, and Behind the Candelabra.

Efron is coming hot off the success of The Iron Claw, based on the Von Erichs, a family of professional wrestlers. Efron played the eldest son Kevin Von Erich alongside Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson. The movie garnered much critical acclaim, as did Efron’s performance. Kidman was last seen in Prime Video’s Expats, which was much loved by fans and critics for her intense performance. King was last seen in Apple TV’s miniseries We Were The Lucky Ones and will be voicing Poppy in the upcoming animated feature Despicable Me 4. Also in the cast are Liza Koshy, Kathy Bates, and Shirley MacLaine in various roles.

A Family Affair premieres on Netflix on June 28. You can check out the new images above and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.