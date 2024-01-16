This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Niecy Nash-Betts brought the house down at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles when she delivered a moving speech as she accepted the Emmy Award for Supporting Actress in a Limited Anthology Series for her work in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The actress, who also received a Critics’ Choice Television Award for her role as Glenda Cleveland, gave a heartfelt thank you to the show’s creators and her co-star, Evan Peters who appeared in the titular role. From there, the speech’s power only continued to grow as Nash-Betts recognized her wife, Jessica Betts for her undying support during her lowest times.

Taking a moment to applaud the person who really got her onto the stage of television’s most prestigious night, Nash-Betts said, “I want to thank me, for believing in me!” adding, “And I want to say to myself in front of all you beautiful people, ’Go on girl with your bad self! You did that!’” Completely eating up the sentiment, the room burst into applause and laughter, leading Nash-Betts into the end and most poignant part of her speech. In her final moments, before being played off by Anthony Anderson’s mom, the actress took her time addressing the over-policing of women of color and the under-service of communities of color, honoring Sandra Bland and Breonna Taylor. Before departing the stage, she gave one last thanks to her mother, leaving the audience — and all of us at home — inspired by her words.

Watch Nash's speech below: