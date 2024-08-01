The Big Picture The summer of streaming is on fire with every show in Nielsen's top 10 having over 1 billion minutes viewed.

Netflix dominates with Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F at #1 and Suits at #2, both racking up billions of views.

House of the Dragon, Your Honor, The Bear, and Grey's Anatomy also make the top 10 list, showcasing the power of streaming.

The summer of streaming has been heating up big time for the last several weeks and now the numbers are in to prove it. Nielsen has reported its streaming numbers for the week from the Fourth of July, 7/01-7/07, and for the first time in recorded history, every show in the top 10 has over 1 billion minutes viewed. At the start of June, before The Boys, The Acolyte, House of the Dragon, and The Bear premiered, everyone knew it was going to be a busy summer, and although The Acolyte didn't make it onto the list in the top 10, the rest of its competitors flourished. However, taking the #1 spot during the week of the Fourth of July is Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the Netflix legacy sequel starring Eddie Murphy, which finished the week with more than 2.1 billion minutes viewed.

Landing in the number two spot in the Nielsen top 10 is Suits, which is streaming on both Netflix and Peacock and racked up nearly 1.5 billion minutes viewed despite being on streaming for more than a year now. Soaring to the third spot on the list is the HBO original series House of the Dragon, which had aired its fourth episode in Season 2 to that point and finished the week just shy of 1.3 billion minutes viewed. In the fourth and fifth spots, respectively, are Your Honor (1.2 billion minutes viewed), currently streaming on Netflix and Paramount+, and The Bear (1.2 billion minutes viewed), streaming exclusively on Hulu.

‘The Boys’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Round Out the Nielsen Top 10

Image via Nielsen

Rounding out the bottom five spots in the Nielsen top 10 for the week of July Fourth is Dexter, which can be found on Netflix and Paramount+ with 1.2 billion minutes viewed, Prime Video's The Boys hauling in over 1.1 billion minutes viewed, and even Bluey on Disney+ falling just short of 1.1 billion minutes viewed. In the last two spots are Family Affair, the Netflix original age gap romantic comedy with 1 billion minutes viewed, and the medical procedural Grey's Anatomy clawing narrowly into the top 10 with just over 1 billion minutes viewed as well. The power of Netflix is on full display, claiming the home to six projects in the Nielsen top 10 and hauling in more than 7 billion views.

All projects on the Nielsen top 10 can be found on the streaming services listed in the chart above. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch House of the Dragon exclusively on Max.

House of the Dragon 8 10 The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Seasons 4 Distributor HBO

WATCH ON MAX