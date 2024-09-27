The latest Nielsen numbers for the week of August 26-September 1 are finally in, and you won't believe which show is topping the charts yet again. The top spot in the official Nielsen top 10 belongs to Prison Break, which made its return to Netflix over the summer and recorded 1,188 million minutes viewed. Coming in at #2 is The Lord of the Rings spin-off show, The Rings of Power, which stars Morfydd Clark and recorded just over 1,000 million minutes viewed at exactly 1,015 million. The number three spot in the most recent Nielsen top 10 data shows Family Guy, the staple comedy which has been around for more than 20 years, as the final show to cross the 1,000 million minutes viewed, landing at 1,005 million minutes as its final number.

Rounding out the rest of the Nielsen top 10 for the final week of August is A Discovery of Witches, The Accident, and Dark Winds, which received 915, 891, and 890 million minutes viewed, respectively, and are all streaming on Netflix. The final four spots in the Nielsen top 10 include Bluey (880 million minutes viewed), which can be streamed on Disney+, Worst Ex Ever (830 million minutes viewed) and Grey's Anatomy (742 million minutes viewed), both of which are streaming on Netflix, and lastly, Bob's Burgers (693 million minutes viewed), which is streaming exclusively on Hulu. Prison Break hit Netflix in the United States at the end of July, and although its lead may be dwindling, numbers still show it as the most popular streaming show. However, as the Nielsen numbers progress, Rings of Power may very well overtake it for the top spot.

What Is ‘Prison Break’ About?

Close

Prison Break tells the story of Michael Schofield (Wentworth Miller), a man who intentionally gets himself incarcerated to break out his brother, Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell), who is on death row for killing the Vice President's brother, a crime he did not commit. The first season of Prison Break sees Lincoln, Michael, and a crew of inmates escape from Fox River Prison, where they then go on the run throughout Season 2 until Michael, T-Bag (Robert Knepper), Alexander Mahone (William Fichtner), and Brad Bellick (Wade Williams) find themselves in Sona Prison in Panama to begin Season 3.

Stay tuned to Collider next week for an update on the Nielsen numbers to see if Prison Break maintains its top spot, and watch all five seasons of Prison Break, now streaming on Netflix.

WATCH ON NETFLIX