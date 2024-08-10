Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'NieR:Automata Ver1.1a'.

When it comes to storytelling, especially in video games, Yoko Taro has a brilliant vision. His games have captivated audiences worldwide with magical kingdoms, JRPG-style game play, and deeply written characters. It's no wonder why his games became so popular. The most critically acclaimed of his games is NieR:Automata. The production quality skyrocketed after the first NieR game and fans quickly fell in love with its main characters, 2B, 9S, and A2. This sent fans over the moon when the first season of Crunchyroll's NieR:Automata Ver1.1a anime came out last year.

Set in the distant future where humans are sent to the moon, android forces battle against machine lifeforms sent by aliens in the hopes of reclaiming Earth for humans. The first half of the story centers around two androids, 2B (Yui Ishikawa/Kira Buckland) and 9S (Natsuki Hanae/Kyle McCarley), on their mission to kill machines. The second half focuses on 9S and A2 (Ayaka Suwa/Cherami Leigh). Yet despite everything that makes the NieR:Automata game amazing, it falters when it comes to A2's character beccause we only get half of her story arc. The Ver1.1a anime fixed what the game should have done in the first place.

The World of 'NieR:Automata'

The story behind NieR:Automata is a rather complex one. Before the NieR series came the Drakengard series, and each game has multiple endings. The first Drakengard game's fifth ending, ending E, is said to be what leads into the NieR series. The protagonist of that game and his dragon companion get transported from their magical kingdom to modern-day Tokyo, set in 2003, to defeat an evil creature. They kill the creature, but the Tokyo government sees them as a threat and shoot them down. This causes their magic to spread across the land in the form of a plague. This plague almost kills humanity, which then leads into the events of NieR Replicant. The protagonist of NieR Replicant unintentionally causes whatever was left of humanity to be destroyed in his quest to save his younger sister.

Now comes the story of NieR:Automata, where humanity is long extinct. Yet, the android forces who were sent to defend Earth don't know that. They continue to fight for humanity long after their extinction. This is the reveal that 9S finds out early in the game and in NieR:Automata Ver1.1a's first season finale. It's a beautiful and heartbreaking series with great characters, wonderful music, and stunning scenery. Like the rest of the series, NieR:Automata has multiple endings; 26 endings in total to match the alphabet! Ver1.1a has done a fantastic job with incorporating these endings into the titles and puppet plays after each episode. With how Season 2 is going, the season finale might end up being Ending C, which is A2's ending.

'NieR:Automata Ver1.1a' Did A2's Story Better

While it's not confirmed whether A2 is also aware of humanity's extinction, she very well knows that YoRHa has ulterior motives. In the game, we only see the android who ruthlessly kills machines and is willing to attack other YoRHa soldiers if they try to fight her. She wasn't always this cold and brutal. Yet the game barely scratches the surface of A2's past. Players only get bits and pieces through dialogue in side quests before obtaining the Pearl Harbor Descent information, which is an all-text telling of A2's squadron before the events of NieR:Automata. Other than that, the game doesn't really do A2 justice. NieR:Automata Ver1.1a, however, fully tells her story and how she became the brutal android fans love.

In the first season, the Resistance leader Lily tells 2B about her family and how they met the YoRHa forces during the Pearl Harbor Descent mission. A2 was, of course, part of that squadron as its leader. Through the flashbacks, viewers see that A2 (known then as No. 2) was a bubbly person with incredible optimism and trust in those around her. It's almost hard to believe that this is the same android who killed a baby machine during her introduction scene. Lily's life was saved from a machine virus because A2 instructed No. 21 to cure her. A2 held a firm belief in her squad's — her family's — abilities. NieR:Automata Ver1.1a captured that perfectly. It's a great representation of war, deception, and what that can do to a person who has lost everything she wanted to protect.

'NieR:Automata Ver1.1a's Call-Outs to Other Storytelling

A2's story is told in the form of a stage play, which is a prequel to NieR:Automata. It was then retold as a short story, a manga adaptation, and retold twice in NieR:Automata Ver1.1a. This past episode told the rest of the Pearl Harbor Descent through A2's perspective, although Pod 042 had to dive into her memories to find said data. Viewers saw what happened to the rest of her squadron, how the remaining four met up with the Resistance, and the revelation that their squad were prototypes purposely sent to be killed in order to collect battle data. This story is more in depth in the stage play and short story. Ver1.1a shows us just enough to justify A2's behavior when 2B and 9S meet her for the first time in the Forest Kingdom.

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a shows viewers everything they need to know about A2 as the second season progresses. The show takes what was important to A2's character from the play and the short story, and adapts it so it makes sense with Yoko Taro's retelling of his story. A2's background isn't the only example of short stories, \Easter eggs, and stage plays scenes being brought into the anime. But she's a primary example of how to perfect a flaw that was presented in the game.

The anime had its moments during development that weren't all perfect. The 3D animation of the flight units and machines was rough in the first episode. Plus, there are plenty of important side quests the series hasn't touched on that could have been included. Viewers cannot deny, however, how well these beloved characters are written for this reimagining of Taro's story. A2's story arc was finally brought full circle after the game's release. No need to hunt for a quest or pick up a book to see why the once sweet android swore vengeance against all machine lifeforms.

