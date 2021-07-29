NieR Reincarnation was finally been released worldwide yesterday on iOS and Android, Square Enix's first attempt at creating a mobile game. Mobile games can sometimes have a stigma around them, especially for Western audiences. This is something that the game's creators fully understand, which is why they made it clear that they believe that Reincarnation has the same high quality as the series' console outings.

In an interview with IGN, producer Yosuke Saito said that the game was approached the same way they would a console game. “To be honest, we don’t expect too much from the mobile game market in the West," Saito said. "We just hope that for those who are interested in this game, it will function as a great opportunity to get familiar with NieR.” According to Saito, this is the reason why the mindset when developing for a mobile device remains the same as their efforts on a console. By making a good game, no matter the platform, it will give more people the opportunity to understand NieR's appeal.

Image via Square Enix

RELATED: 'NieR Replicant ver. 1.22...' Review: Far and Away, a Shining Example of Modern Remasters

In the same interview, the game's director Daichi Matsukawa followed up on why the lack of confidence for NieR Reincarnation's Western release, bringing up how Western audiences viewed games that are developed for smartphones. “In order to get Western players to accept [mobile games], I think it is important that we develop games of the same quality as console games, while at the same time utilizing the strength of mobile games by implementing frequent updates. This is not just a NieR title that can be casually played, but one that will keep evolving day by day.”

NieR series creator Yoko Taro also gave a deep and satisfying answer to how the characters and worlds of the numerous worlds, some of which are separated by multiple millennia, are able to crossover and interact. “It is linked so that Square Enix can make money through gacha.” Despite this humorous yet bluntly truthful response, Yoko has made it clear he believes that players won't realize that Reincarnation is a mobile title because of how well made the game is. With a series that has such an enthusiastic fanbase as NieR as well as the ability to reach a new audience with the platform, putting the time in to make the game as strong as possible will only benefit not just Reincarnation, but the series as a whole.

With the game releasing today, players all over the world will have the opportunity to see if the mobile title can stand alongside its console siblings.

KEEP READING: 'NieR Replicant' Remaster Reviews and Reactions Promise Quite the Upgrade

Share Share Tweet Email

'House of Gucci': Fashion Turns Deadly in First Character Posters Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani looks as stunning as ever.

Read Next