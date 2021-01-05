NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is certainly a mouthful of a title, but it fits in with the whole gestalt, shall we say, of the Drakengard series spin-off. If you know, you know. But what you might not know is when the highly anticipated prequel to the breakout hit NieR:Automata, and upgrade of the legendary action-RPG NieR Replicant, will launch. We've got you covered.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... is an updated version of NieR Replicant, previously only released in Japan. In it, players will "discover the one-of-a-kind prequel of the critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR:Automata -- now with a modern upgrade -- and experience masterfully revived visuals, a fascinating storyline, and more!" It arrives for the PS4, Xbox One, and on PC on April 23, 2021. Pre-order for any or all platforms, and in a variety of editions, now on the game's official site.

Here's a quick rundown of the game's synopsis if you need a refresher:

In a distant, distant future, humanity is on the brink of extinction.A black scrawl disease and strange beasts threaten the world.A young kindhearted boy makes a promise to his little sister.A thousand-year lie that would live on for eternity...The protagonist is a kind young man living in a remote village. In order to save his sister Yonah, who fell terminally ill to the Black Scrawl, he sets out with Grimoire Weiss, a strange talking tome, to search for the "Sealed verses."

Check out the latest trailer for NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139... below:

Unleash a diverse arsenal of powerful weapons and magical attacks upon your enemies in NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139...!

Share Share Tweet Email

Why the Mandalorian May Be Headed to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge This is the way.