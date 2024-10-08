The Night Agent remains one of Netflix's top hits, and such is the success of the series and its popularity, the series is now available on DVD thanks to Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The Night Agent Season 1, which premiered on Netflix on March 23, 2023, was so successful that it became the third-most-viewed debuting series on the streamer in its first four days. Within a week, Netflix has renewed it for a second season. Collider is delighted to bring our readers an exclusive sneak peek at the blooper reel for the series, just one of the special features that fans of the series can enjoy over and over again with the DVD release. Although the show is a serious one, it's good to see the stars are able to laugh at themselves!

Here is the official synopsis for the first season:

“Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low-level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings -- until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.”

Created by Shawn Ryan as an adaptation of Matthew Quirk’s novel, The Night Agent very quickly became one of the most-viewed Netflix series within just a few weeks of its release. And now, with its upcoming DVD release, it's set to gain even more attention than it did before. Speaking of the other special features in addition to the blooper reel, there will be never-before-seen deleted scenes and extra content, including Episode 1 commentary with EP Shawn Ryan, twelve deleted scenes, Episode 1 VFX, and Episode 10 VFX.

Who Else is Involved in the Making of 'The Night Agent'?

In addition to Ryan in the creator and executive producer role, other EPs include Seth Gordon, Marney Hochman, Julia Gunn, James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, Nicole Tossou, and David Beaubaire. As for the cast of The Night Agent, Gabriel Basso portrays Peter Sutherland, the eponymous Night Agent, and he stars alongside Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, with D.B. Woodside, and Hong Chau. Ryan has also penned an overall deal with Netflix, which means we should hopefully be getting more shows like The Night Agent, which can only be good news for fans.

The Night Agent Season 1 will be available to buy on DVD on Tuesday, October 8. Watch our exclusive blooper reel above.

6 10 The Night Agent Release Date March 23, 2023 Creator Shawn Ryan Cast Gabriel Basso , Luciane Buchanan , Fola Evans-Akingbola , Sarah Desjardins , Eve Harlow , Phoenix Raei Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

