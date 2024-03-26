This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.
With production kicking off earlier in the year for the second season of Netflix’s popular thriller series, The Night Agent, the series has announced the actors set to round out the guest cast for the coming season. Marwan Kenzari, Elise Kibler, and Dikran Tulaine will be joining the series as guest stars, with the trio joining returning series stars Luciane Buchanan and Gabriel Basso. The fleshing out of the Season 2 guest cast comes on the heels of the addition of Navid Negahban and Rob Heaps to the guest list, and Michael Malarkey and Keon Alexander coming in to star as series regulars.