Gabriel Basso is no stranger to pulling off big stunts in the name of entertainment. After all, this is a guy who jumped out of a plane to promote the second season of The Night Agent, so it's no surprise to see that he's always embraced those challenges. Collider is delighted to bring an exclusive look behind the scenes of the Netflix smash hit, which shows Basso and the rest of the series' cast putting in the hard yards in Season 2.

Just to name a few, we see Basso jumping out of multiple buildings — we've all had nights like that — while talking head segments featuring the cast let us know that they're grateful to be allowed to do their own stunts, where possible, while there's plenty of praise from the crew who are in awe of Basso's commitment to the art of entertaining the audience. As director Ana Lily Amirpour says: "it's arduous, but it's fun". Executive producer and showrunner Shawn Ryan adds that the importance of the action scenes are that they need to "make them about the characters going through the action, so it's about what happens to Peter (Basso) emotionally."

Gabriel Basso Found Jumping Out of a Plane Easy

And of course, that big promotional stunt Netflix pulled before the launch of Season 2 was something Basso was fully up for. He admitted that Netflix's faith in the show meant it was an easy decision for him to take, as he told Collider's Christina Radish.

I think the fact that they dumped a bunch of resources into me doing that skydiving stunt, and that before the show is out, they’re already greenlighting the next season is a testament to how much they believe in the show, so it does mean a lot. I just hope people respond to Season 2. [There was no regret in performing the stunt]. So much schooling went into that process and training on the ground that I would have been wasting my own time if I hadn’t done it. I try to make all decisions sober, so there’s no room for regret. And I made that decision stone cold sober, so we’re good."

The Night Agent Season 3 is currently shooting. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the series, and be sure to check out our exclusive sneak peek at the spectacular stuntwork above.