The Big Picture The Night Agent is a highly anticipated Netflix show with all 10 episodes of Season 2 in post-production.

Showrunner Shawn Ryan confirmed that the episodes are being fine-tuned for sound, music, and VFX.

Fans can expect the new season to be released as soon as possible, with a thrilling conspiracy storyline ahead.

The Night Agent Season 2 is one of any Netflix show's most anticipated new seasons. The thrilling series was a hit for Netflix, and a renewal was swiftly handed out. The upcoming season has wrapped production. The Night Agent's showrunner, Shawn Ryan, talked to TV Line and shared an update on the current progress. He revealed that all 10 episodes have been edited and are in the final stages of post-production. Ryan admitted that he did not know when Netflix plans to release the season. “We have finished editing all 10 episodes and are just working on sound, music and VFX. We’re working hard to have the episodes ready for fans as soon as possible!” Ryan said.

Details about what fans can expect in The Night Agent Season 2 are scarce right now, but there have been several exciting cast additions. The Gabriel Basso-led series will see new faces when Amanda Warren (Catherine), Arienne Mandi (Noor), Louis Hearthum (Jacob Monroe), Berto Colon (Solomon), Keon Alexander (Javad), Michael Malarkey, Marwani Kenzari, Elise Kibler, Dikran Tulaine, Navid Negahban, Rob Heaps, Brittany Snow, and Teddy Sears make their debut. These additions tease an expansion of The Night Agent world as a new conspiracy with Iranian players comes to light.

Fans will meet Catherine, a top boss in The Night Agent program. This will be just in time for a fresh threat as an Iranian mission arrives in New York City, where Noor has some information she would like to trade. But that will be under Javad's watch, whose sole mission is to ensure that everyone in the Iranian mission stays loyal to their country and cause. The story will feature more players, such as Monroe, a globally powerful businessman, and Solomon, an ex-marine who works as a fixer, entering the picture.

'The Night Agent' Inches Closer to Getting Franchise-Level Treatment

With The Night Agent becoming a huge success for Netflix, the streamer has signed a deal with Ryan. With the deal in place, the rumored expansion of The Night Agent into a franchise just became more potent. Ryan signed an overall deal, which places him in a great position to expand the series if he finds a good idea or develop other shows for Netflix. Fans can expect to know more about what Ryan might have in the works when the deal officially kicks off in October. The show is based on Matthew Quirk's thriller novel of the same name.

In the meantime, the first season of The Night Agent is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

